The Rs 70 Lakhs ‘ Mallikatta Park’ Lacks Proper Seating Facilities, Especially for Seniors!

The Rs 70 Lakhs ‘ Kadri-Mallikatta Park’ Lacks Proper Seating Facilities, Especially for Seniors! In that case, seniors who carry mats when they go for yoga exercises will have to carry their folding chairs when they decide to use this Park!

Mangaluru: Once a dilapidated park where alcoholics and drug addicts were loitering or spending their nights and other illegal activities taking place in the Kdri- Mallikatta Park with a library located in the vicinity, was later under numerous complaints was renovated with surrounding fencing, pathways, area cleaned, all under the first expenses which were allotted to this project, which was around Rs 13 lakhs. Even though such an amount was spent, the park did not function well, and the work was half left for months, until an extra funding of Rs 60 lakhs or so was sanctioned, and a project foundation ceremony was held with netas cutting the ribbon, including our beloved MLA who love to pose for photo shoots.

The work began and the park is in the final stages of opening soon, but the planning has been done unscientifically and to the required standards needed in a park for the benefit of the walkers, joggers and those who want to spend some leisure time in a green environment. When you enter the park at present, you will see more concrete structures than what is needed in a park. There are two concrete canopies, in which they have planned to install the statue of renowned saxophonist late Kadri Gopalnath, and under the next canopy, there are four benches, which can accommodate only 8-10 people. Imagine a p[park having only four seating/benches facilities, when hundreds of people may use the park.

Yes, a bench/or small table is an essential need in a park, since Park Benches are a Stealth Motivator for Physical Activity. Park benches are an important amenity for any public park. They provide a place for people to rest, relax, and socialize. They also encourage people to spend more time outdoors, which can have several benefits for physical and mental health. It should be noted that Park benches, picnic tables, and other seating options can help to improve physical health in some ways. First, they provide a place for people to rest and recover during physical activity. This is especially important for people with limited mobility, who may not be able to walk or run for long periods.

Second, park benches can be used as a base for exercise. For example, people can use them to do push-ups, sit-ups, and other bodyweight exercises. Third, park benches can encourage people to walk or jog more often. When people know that there is a place to rest along the way, they are more likely to stick with their workout routine. Researchers say that Park benches can also help to improve mental health. Spending time in nature has been shown to reduce stress, anxiety, and depression. Park benches provide a convenient place for people to relax and enjoy the outdoors. They can also be used as a place to meet friends and family, which can help to reduce loneliness and isolation.

Park benches can also help to increase safety in public parks. They provide a place for people to gather and socialize, which can deter crime. Additionally, park benches can be used as a place to observe the park, which can help to identify potential problems. Park benches can also help to increase the use of public parks. When people know that there are places to sit, they are more likely to visit the park. This can lead to several benefits, such as increased physical activity, reduced crime, and improved air quality.

Selecting the Right Mix of Park Amenities Park benches are an important amenity for any public park. They provide several benefits, including improved physical and mental health, increased safety, and increased use of public parks. When planning a new park or making improvements to an existing park, it is important to consider the need for park benches. While I have mentioned the importance of having park benches, unfortunately, whoever had planned the development/structure of the Mallikatta Park, never thought of having enough benches for people to relax after a walk or jog.

Instead of benches, the park is decorated with an artificial green lawn, a sliding water fountain, and a few other things which are of less use to the park users. Imagine a group of senior citizens who plan to take a walk or jog in this upcoming park, and want to relax on a bench/seat, they will be out of luck, other than 8-10 people who could manage to accommodate themselves on the ONLY four benches or they will have to sit on each other’s laps. Just like these seniors carry their mats when they go for yoga exercises, they will have to carry their folding chairs, if they decide to use the Mallikatta Park.

Sources reveal that the existing area of the library park is 21.90 cents. A portion of the parking area was surrendered for road widening: 2.72 cents for Kadri Mallikatte Road, 5.28 cents for Mallikatte to Agnes Road, and 1.42 cents for the proposed U-turn. The additional land released for the park from the existing U-turn is 10.38 cents. So the final total extent of the park was left at 23.93 cents. (approximately). In such an area, instead of having the necessary facilities, including benches, the architect/builder has wasted the needed space for concrete structures- which is unplanned.

Social activist G K Bhat speaking to Team Mangalorean said, ” What a shame that they are using taxpayers’ money to build such unscientific parks, where the seniors have to face hardship and inconveniences, after their walk or jog. And now that they have layered the ground with an artificial green lawn, once it rains and water drops from the trees nearby, dirt will accumulate, and the green mat will be worn out. Most of the park area which could have been utilized for better facilities, have been totally misused for the wrong facilities. And if the park is not maintained once it is open, we will see yet another neglected and dilapidated park in the next few months”.

I agree with G K Bhat, because I too feel that’s what is going to happen after a few months of the park being opened to the public. And with a wine shop located right across from the park, chances are that drunkards will once again make this park home from their home, like they did years/months ago- once the surrounding railings are broken, making an easy entrance to get in.

So Mangaluru is making a history of having the FIRST Park in the Smart City with no PROPER Seating arrangements. Kudos to the engineer. architect/builder/contractor for creating such a Masterpiece!