The Spirit of Christmas at Alva’s Moodbidri: A Celebration of Hope and Harmony

Moodbidri: On a delightful evening on December 19, the Nudisiri auditorium of Alva’s College became a vibrant canvas showcasing the festive spirit of Christmas. Organized by the Alva’s Education Foundation, the annual celebration brought together students, faculty, and community members in a radiant display of joy and unity. The scene was reminiscent of a traditional nativity tableau, replete with melodious Christmas carols, decorated trees, and the jovial figure of Santa Claus, all contributing to the warmth of this cherished holiday.

The program began with an invocation. Dr Roshan Pinto Principal of Alva’s Homeopathy welcomed the gathering. Bishop Dr Peter Paul Saldanha along with Dr Mohan Alva and other dignitaries cut the Christmas cake on the occasion.

The gathering commenced with an uplifting address by Dr Peter Paul Saldanha, the Bishop of Mangalore Diocese. He shared a significant announcement from the Holy Father that 2025 would be a Jubilee Year—with the theme “Pilgrims of Hope.” His message underscored the fundamental essence of Christmas as a beacon of hope and love. Stressing the importance of truth and compassion, Bishop Saldanha emphasized that the teachings of Jesus Christ revolve around forgiveness and mercy, advocating for a life lived in the spirit of love and kindness.

Dr M Mohan Alva, Chairman of the Alva’s Education Foundation, further accentuated the themes of harmony and inclusion that define the fabric of Indian society. He articulated a vision for a cohesive India, where diversity—including languages, castes, and religions—is celebrated rather than tolerated. Dr Alva lauded the Christian community’s pivotal contributions to education and social welfare, framing Christmas as a catalyst for promoting goodwill and non-violence.

The evening’s proceedings included a heartfelt prayer led by Fr Oneal D’Souza, Parish Priest of The Corpus Christi Church Moodbidri, who poignantly remarked that Christmas embodies the spirit of humanity through the exchange of love and compassion. This sense of unity was echoed by Dr Alva, who acknowledged the noteworthy charitable efforts of U C. Paulose and his wife Mary, commending their selfless organization for societal betterment.

The celebration also featured a grand musical performance by over 500 students, who sang carols in various languages, further enriching the festive ambiance. This array of cultural expressions, accompanied by vibrant performances from participants, highlighted the significance of diversity and togetherness.

Among the distinguished guests was former minister Abhay Chandra Jain, who underscored the event’s wide-reaching impact on the community. Lecturer Rajesh D’Souz compared the program.

As the event drew to a close, the palpable spirit of community resonated throughout the auditorium, encapsulating the core messages of Christmas: hope, love, and harmony. The aspirations articulated by the leaders in attendance reinforced the collective desire for a future where knowledge, unity, and peace reign supreme, symbolically transforming Vidyagiri into ‘Vidya Himalaya.’ This celebration not only honored the essence of Christmas but also reaffirmed shared values that bind societies together in the pursuit of a better world.



