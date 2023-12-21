The Spirit of Christmas celebrated by FMH & Father Muller Nursing College-Thumbay

The Spirit of Christmas celebrated by Father Muller Hospital-Thumbay & Father Muller Nursing College-Thumbay

Mangaluru: The B Sc nursing students had the privilege to celebrate their Second Christmas at the new Auditorium of Father Muller Nursing College-Thumbay. Christmas is one of the most important as well as popular festivals celebrated, and it is the kind of festival that is so popular that it is celebrated in more than 160 countries throughout the world, by adults and children alike. Christmas is celebrated by those following the religion of Christianity, though the festival has universal appeal, across all religions.

Christmas is a celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ, who in the Christian religion, is also known as ‘The Son Of God’. Although there are many interpretations, the traditional narrative behind Christmas celebrations is that Jesus’ parents, Joseph and Mary, arrived at the city of Bethlehem, but had no lodgings. They were confined to a stable in an inn, which is where Jesus was born. The true meaning of Christmas was depicted through various songs and dances at the FHM-Thumbay Christmas celebration.

The celebrations a joint venture of Father Muller Hospital-Thumbay and Father Muller Nursing College-Thumbay were graced by Rev Fr Richard Coelho- Director, Father Muller Charitable Institutions, Mangaluru who presided over the function; K N Gangadhara Alva -the Principal of BA PU College-Thumbay was the chief guest; joined by Fr Sylvester Vincent Lobo- Administrator of FMHT; Dr Kiran Shetty-Medical Superintendent, FMHT; and Sr Judy SIC- Principal, Father Muller Nursing College.

The programme began with a prayer song/dance by a group of 2nd year BSc nursing students, followed by a welcome address by Dr Sarita Lobo from Dept of Ophthalmology, who extended a cordial welcome to the gathering and introduced the chief guest to the audience. Christmas Cake is the most important part of the Christmas celebration, and the dignitaries on the dais had the privilege to cut the cake. This was followed by a nearly 14-minute melodious Christmas carols sung by the staff of FMHT and FMNCT students, which received loud applause from the audience. After yet another dance by 2nd year of nursing students, Prizes were distributed to the winners in various competitions, and the winner’s names were read by Fr Sylvester Lobo. The arrival of Santa Claus brought some fun and frolic, as He distributed chocolates to the audience.

In his address to the gathering chief guest K N Gangadhara said, “The word Christmas has derived from the Old English ‘Cristes Maese’ (Christ’s Mass). Jesus Christ also called Jesus of Nazareth was the founder of Christians. The word Christmas resembles Christ and Mas means joining in prayers. Christmas is a feast of giving and sharing, which also brings joy and happiness to people. Irrespective of caste and creed, we all need to celebrate Christmas in unity and harmony. As they say “Charity begins at Home ”. during this joyous season, we need to think of the less fortunate and help them. This Christmas we need to follow the two values- Satisfaction and Humanitarian values. We also need to learn more about our religious feasts and also learn about other religious feasts. The true meaning of Christmas is a kind of hallmark sentimentality about a world where there is no strife, anger, hatred and criticism. The true meaning of Christmas is not about man loving man but is about God loving man”.

In his presidential address, Fr Richard Coelho further said, ”Christmas season is the perfect time to share joy and peace among people. While our hospital celebrates 143 years of existence, the loyalty that inspires in providing care is a strength which helps to carry on the vision, “Heal and Comfort the suffering humanity with compassion and respect’. As our ministry theme is “Love and Serve the faithful after the example of Christ”, this is a great opportunity to serve mankind with preventive and promotive health care at the doorsteps of the community”.

“Rejoicing the coming of Jesus, we at Father Muller’s would like to share the spirit of Christmas among people of different faiths, and everyone is always welcomed at our hospital irrespective of caste and creed. I am happy to note that the entire team of doctors and other staff at FMH-Thumbay joined by the energetic nursing students are doing an excellent job and trying hard to reach this hospital to greater heights. We will impart value-based quality education, discipline and surely the best nurses will be churned from this nursing college who have a reputation not only in India but globally too,” added Fr Coelho.

A few lucky draw games were held for the audience. The vote of thanks was proposed by the two comperes of the programme Ms Rincia Carlo and Ms Sandra Rose Mariya – both 2nd year BSc nursing students, who professionally and eloquently handled the proceedings. In conclusion, Christmas has a magical aura that seems to draw everyone into the spirit of celebration. Colourful Christmas trees, glittering candles, sumptuous cakes, melodious carols and Santa Claus act as the face of Christmas festivity. But the real spirit of Christmas is “about loving, caring and sharing the goodness and graces of God’s love for His people”, and the coming of Jesus.

Father Muller Hospital-Thumbay under the leadership of Fr Sylvester Lobo-the Administrator and Dr Kiran Shetty-the Medical Superintendent of FMH-Thumbay had meticulously planned this get-together for the hospital doctors, staff and nursing students, and made it a memorable one, filled with lots of fun and frolic. Kudos and job well done!