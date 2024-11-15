The stage is all set to dazzle the crowd for the upcoming KCO Fiesta 2024!

Abu Dhabi: After a successful spellbound event last year, KCO is all set to present its fabulous “Fiesta 2024” KCO’s top entertainment extravaganza on 16 November 2024, in Abu Dhabi!

The spectacular family event will comprise of high-quality entertainment, music, dance, prizes to be won and a grand buffet dinner. The stage of Abu Dhabi Country Club is set for the splendid performance and show. Renowned singers and musicians from Mangalore and Goa, will be present to rock the show.

The re-elected President of KCO Vivek Serrao and the organizers have invited all to be a part of KCO’s annual show and have promised to provide delightful entertainment all evening. As the event is known to run full house every year, you are requested to book your seats in advance. The show is promised to keep the audience entertained all through the evening!

Following a successful event last year, from the sensational singer Nihal Tauro’s performance, KCO Trust continues to upscale their event, the stage is all set for the famous and power-packed Goa-based ensemble band A26! After previously performing across Europe, Oman, African Continents, Canada and UAE, A26, a versatile 7-piece cover band, has garnered a devoted fan following base all around the world.

Artists are being flown in from India for the event to ensure the crowd dances the night away to the infectious beats of the live music and dance performances, featuring the electrifying rhythms that will ignite the soul and ensure the fiesta is a remarkable event. There will be a mixture of Konkani, Hindi, and English songs performed by leading singers and musicians from Mangalore.

We are grateful to all our Sponsors, for their kind support.

The event also will host a “Jive Competition” with attractive prizes, raffle draw and a sumptuous buffet dinner. It will provide an opportunity for people to be a part of KCO’s endeavors while providing an occasion to spend quality time with family and friends in a relaxed atmosphere far from the hustle and bustle of daily life!

It has already generated tremendous interest among the entertainment lovers of Abu Dhabi in the past and is slated to be a mega hit. Don’t miss out on this incredible fiesta experience! Your presence will make it truly unforgettable!

For further details to book your invites & register for the jive competition, please follow our insta page https://www.instagram.com/kcotrust