Their sacrifice shining example of valour, commitment to one’s values: PM Modi’s tribute to Sahibzades

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday, paid tributes to Sahibzades on the occasion of Veer Baal Diwas and prayed that they always “guide us towards building a more just and compassionate society”.

In a post ox X, PM Modi said the sacrifice of the Sahibzades is a shining example of valour and a commitment to one’s values.

“Today, on Veer Baal Diwas, we remember the unparalleled bravery and sacrifice of the Sahibzades. At a young age, they stood firm in their faith and principles, inspiring generations with their courage. Their sacrifice is a shining example of valour and a commitment to one’s values. We also remember the bravery of Mata Gujri Ji and Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji. May they always guide us towards building a more just and compassionate society.”

It was on January 9, 2022, that PM Modi announced December 26 to be observed as Veer Bal Diwas to commemorate the martyrdom of the sons of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji — Sahibzadas Baba Zorawar Singh Ji and Baba Fateh Singh Ji — who were martyred in 1704.

Since then various programmes have been held across the country to mark the occasion.

On Thursday, PM Modi will participate in Veer Baal Diwas celebrations at the Bharat Mandap in the national capital.

The event is scheduled to commence in the afternoon and will highlight the vital role of children as the foundation of India’s future.

The Prime Minister will launch ‘Suposhit Gram Panchayat Abhiyan’ on this occasion.

It aims to improve nutritional outcomes and well-being by strengthening the implementation of nutrition-related services and by ensuring active community participation.

Various initiatives will also be run across the nation to engage young minds, promote awareness about the significance of the day, and foster a culture of courage and dedication to the nation, according to a press release from the Prime Minister’s Office on Tuesday.

A series of online competitions, including interactive quizzes, will be organised through the MyGov and MyBharat Portals. Interesting activities like storytelling, creative writing, and poster-making among others will be undertaken in schools, Child Care Institutions and Anganwadi centres.

The Awardees of Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) will also be present during the programme. The 17 awardees of Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP), who will be awarded by President Droupadi Murmu, will also be present during the programme. The honourees — seven boys and 10 girls — will receive a medal, certificate and a citation booklet as part of the recognition, according to a statement issued by the Union Women and Child Development Ministry.

The PM will also address the gathering on the occasion.

During the war between the Mughals and Guru Gobind Singh, the Guru’s family was separated after a fierce battle near the Sarsa River. Following their capture, the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb offered the young Sahibzadas safety if they converted to Islam. Refusing to abandon their faith, the two younger sons, Sahibzada Zorawar Singh and Sahibzada Fateh Singh, were sentenced to death. They were bricked alive in the walls of a fort in Sirhind (Punjab), becoming symbols of unwavering faith and courage.

Veer Bal Diwas is not only a day to remember the martyrdom of Sahibzada Zorawar Singh and Sahibzada Fateh Singh, but also a reminder of the sacrifice made by all four of Guru Gobind Singh’s sons and the courage they displayed. Their martyrdom epitomises the Sikh ideals of faith, sacrifice, and resilience in the face of adversity. This day honours their legacy and the values they upheld, reinforcing the principles of the Khalsa and the teachings of Guru Gobind Singh.