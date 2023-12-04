Thief Who Stole Three Scooters Arrested- Goods Worth Rs 68,000 Confiscated

Mangaluru: The Konaje police were successful in arresting a thief who was on a lookout by police for stealing three scooters, and also confiscated goods worth Rs 68000 from him.

The arrested accused is identified as Hussain Zahid (24), a resident of Nityananda Nagar of Ullal taluk. One Honda Dio scooter bearing Reg No KA 19 EV 2761, one Honda Activa bearing Reg No KA 20 EG 7272 and one Red color Suzuki Access scooter with no licence plate were seized from the accused.

As per police, on 22 October 2023, a Honda Dio owned by Aisamma was stolen from Tilak Nagar of Amblamogaru, and on 16 November 2023, a Honda Activa scooter of Gulam Hussain was stolen from Green Ground at Deralakatte. The Police were on the lookout for the thief of both the vehicles.

Konaje PSI Ashoka arrested Zahid on 1 December 2023 and confiscated the stolen vehicles. Police inspector Balakrishna, Sub Inspectors Nagaraja S, Punit Gaonkar, Ashok, Vinod and personnel Santhosh K C and Suresh Talwar were involved in the operation.