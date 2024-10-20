Thokkottu railway track targeted by vandals! Stones cause vibrations, panic among locals

Thokkottu: Two outsiders placed stones on both sides of the railway track, resulting in a loud noise heard by locals as two trains were passing, prompting them to rush towards the railway track.

Around 8:05 PM, women from the Over Bridge area of Thokkottu saw two outsiders on the track while returning home after finishing their work. When they reached home, a train had already departed towards Kerala. At that moment, a loud noise filled the area, which the locals did not take seriously. Later, when another train was passing, there was another loud noise. As a result, vibrations were felt in some local houses. Immediately thinking it was a train accident, locals rushed towards the track and noticed that some of the stones placed on the track had been displaced.

“We have been living in the Thokkottu area for 40 years. However, this is the first time we have experienced vibrations while crossing the railway,” expressed a local woman. The locals have informed the railway police station and the Ullal police station about this incident. Unknown individuals frequently come and sit under the Over Bridge, leaving after consuming alcohol. There have been several complaints regarding this at the Ullal police station. A potential disaster has now been averted. Before any danger occurs in the future, the relevant department should be alerted, and CCTV should be installed.