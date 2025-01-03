Those indulging in politics over my apology on ethnic violence, favouring strife: Manipur CM

Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Friday slammed opposition parties, saying that those who are indulging in politics over his apology to the violence-affected people are favouring unrest in the state.

The Chief Minister said that his government’s priority is to restore peace and normalcy.

“My apology to those innocent people who have lost their lives in the violence but not for militants who died in the conflicts. Many innocent people have lost their lives, many people have lost their loved ones. I seek apology to them but not to militants,” CM Singh responded to the media queries over the opposition parties’ criticism of his move.

“Opposition leaders have no ideology and positive thinking for the betterment of Manipur,” he said.

The Manipur Chief Minister on December 31 apologised for the “unfortunate developments” in the state due to the ethnic violence that started in May 2023.

“The year 2024 ended on an optimistic note. We hope that peace and normalcy will return to the state in the New Year 2025,” he said.

“It is very unfortunate that many people have lost their loved ones, many people had to leave their homes and villages. However, considering the positive developments during the past three to four months, I hope peace and normalcy will return to the state in the New Year 2025,” CM Singh said.

Welcoming new Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, the Chief Minister described him as a good and dynamic person.

He said that former Union Home Secretary Bhalla’s appointment as Governor would facilitate peace and normalcy as the latter has vast experience.

“We are expecting a lot from the new Governor. He would definitely utilise his experience in building peace,” the Chief Minister said, adding “The past is past, I appeal to all communities to unitedly work together, find a lasting solution to the conflict and make Manipur prosperous.”

Soon after the Chief Minister sought an apology for the ethnic violence on December 31, the opposition Congress and its ally Communist Party of India criticised him.

The opposition has said that the CM’s apology was not enough and demanded his resignation for his “failure” to deal with the ethnic violence.