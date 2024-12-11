Jubilee 2025 Year Initiative: Thottam Church Housing Initiative to Combat Insecurity Among Underprivileged Family

Udupi: In a significant advancement towards ameliorating housing insecurity among the underserved, a foundation stone-laying ceremony took place on Wednesday at St. Ann’s Church, Thottam. This event marks the initiation of a new housing initiative as part of the Jubilee 2025 Year celebrations, aimed at constructing homes for families lacking adequate shelter. This initiative underscores the Diocese’s unwavering commitment to social justice and community welfare.

The ceremony was presided over by Bishop Rev. Dr. Francis Serrao of the Shivamogga Diocese, who performed the ceremonial blessing of the foundation stone. This new housing project stands as a testament to the Diocese’s ongoing endeavors to provide essential shelter and support to those in dire need within its jurisdiction, reflecting a broader strategy to enhance the quality of life for the most vulnerable members of society.

As part of the Jubilee Year celebrations, the Udupi Diocese has actively engaged in a variety of charitable and social initiatives that resonate with the core values of compassion, love, and service to humanity. Through collaborative efforts with local communities and organizations, the Diocese has systematically identified families in need of housing assistance and other forms of support, ensuring that aid reaches those who require it most.

In his address during the ceremony, Bishop Francis Serrao articulated the multifaceted nature of charity in contemporary society. He stated, “We witness various forms of charity; from material donations to organ transplants and even the noble act of donating one’s body after death. Each of these acts of kindness holds a special place in the eyes of God.” He further commended the initiative to construct a house for a poor family at St. Ann’s Church, describing it as a commendable example of selfless giving. The Bishop invoked the spirit of community, reminiscing about how “Our ancestors lived together as one big family, always willing to help those in need. Today, we are continuing this legacy by extending our hands to those less fortunate.”

Bishop Serrao emphasized the importance of sharing resources as a means to align ourselves with God’s love and purpose. He expressed profound appreciation for the initiative and labeled the act of building homes for the impoverished as a noble endeavor that reflects the Diocese’s mission to serve.

Rev. Denis D’Sa, the parish priest of St. Ann’s Church, also spoke during the ceremony, underscoring the critical importance of homeownership for fostering a peaceful and stable life. He noted that many individuals and families are currently compelled to live in rented accommodations due to financial hardships, thereby highlighting the pressing need for affordable housing solutions in the region.

As part of the Udupi Diocese’s Jubilee Year celebrations, a commitment has been made to construct a total of 52 houses—one in each of the 52 churches under its jurisdiction. This ambitious project aims to alleviate the housing crisis faced by numerous families in the region, providing them with the dignity of a secure home.

In a notable display of solidarity and commitment to this cause, Rev. D’Sa announced a generous donation of Rs. 1 lakh to the Bishop for the construction of houses for the needy, alongside a separate contribution of Rs. 50,000 to the Kota Church. Furthermore, he revealed that during his 60th birthday celebrations, he pledged to match the contributions made by church members towards the housing fund and vowed to mobilize resources from his family, friends, and well-wishers to support this noble cause.

A particularly noteworthy contribution came from Thomas and Valeriana Noronha, a couple from the church, who generously donated 5 cents of their land for the construction of a house for a deserving family. The foundation stone for this house was blessed during the ceremony, with construction anticipated to be completed by Christmas, thereby bringing joy and hope to a family in need during the festive season.

Rev. D’Sa expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Noronha couple for their generosity, as well as to all contributors who have supported the fund. He encouraged church members to continue their contributions to this vital initiative, reinforcing the message of community support and collective responsibility that is essential for the success of such endeavors.

During the program, Bishop Rev. Dr. Francis Serrao honored Thomas and Valeriana Noronha for their charitable act on behalf of the church, recognizing their unwavering commitment to serving the community and inspiring others to follow suit.

The event was attended by several dignitaries, including Sunil Fernandes, Vice President of the Church’s Pastoral Council; Blessicilla Crasta, Secretary; Vanita Fernandes, Coordinator of the 20 Commissions; and other esteemed members of the church community, all of whom echoed the sentiments of support and solidarity for this noble cause.

This initiative not only reflects the Diocese’s commitment to social service but also embodies the spirit of compassion and solidarity that is essential for building a more equitable society. The Jubilee 2025 Year initiative stands as a beacon of hope for many families in Udupi, reaffirming the belief that collective efforts can bring about meaningful change in the lives of those less fortunate. Through these actions, the Diocese of Udupi is paving the way for a future where every family has access to safe and secure housing, thereby fostering a stronger, more compassionate community.



