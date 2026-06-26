Thousands of Shia mourners join Muharram procession in J&K’s Srinagar

Srinagar: Thousands of Shia Muslim mourners joined the 10th Muharram procession on Friday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar city.

The procession started at Bota Kadal and will end in the Zadibal area of the city. Beating their chests and chanting elegies for Imam Hussain, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad, mourners moved in a highly disciplined manner as authorities had made fervent appeals for discipline, communal harmony, and maintaining the sanctity of the occasion.

A multi-layer security grid has been established with deployment of police, CRPF and other security personnel, while drone surveillance and CCTV monitoring are being used to maintain round-the-clock vigilance, police said.

Meanwhile, in view of the large gathering, Srinagar Police had issued a detailed public advisory urging mourners and the general public to observe Muharram with peace, dignity and discipline.

According to the advisory, participants had been asked to maintain communal harmony, follow all directions issued by the administration and police authorities, cooperate with traffic police and volunteers for smooth movement, ensure that the procession remains confined to the permitted route and purpose, respect the religious sentiments and beliefs of all communities, and protect public and government property while maintaining cleanliness.

Police had also advised the public not to indulge in any unlawful activity or create any law and order situation, not to raise provocative slogans or make inflammatory speeches, not to obstruct traffic or pedestrian movement, and not to damage or misuse public property.

The advisory further said that people should not display provocative banners, posters, placards or flags; should not disrespect the National Flag or glorify any country, organisation or group, and should not carry or display flags or symbols of any country, organisation or group.

It also cautioned against engaging in any activity detrimental to the integrity, sovereignty and unity of the nation.

Srinagar Police appealed to all mourners and citizens to extend full cooperation, stating that public participation and responsible conduct would ensure a peaceful and dignified observance of Youm-e-Ashura.

10th Muharram, also called ‘Youm-e-Ashura’, is observed to commemorate the martyrdom of Imam Hussain and his companions in Karbala at the hands of Umayyad Caliph, Yezid’s army.

The martyrdom of Imam Hussain, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad, occurred on October 10, 680 CE (10 Muharram 61 AH) at the Battle of Karbala. He was killed by the army of the Umayyad caliph Yazid after he refused to pledge allegiance to a corrupt and unjust ruler.

The tragic event is a defining moment in Islamic history, symbolising the ultimate sacrifice in the pursuit of truth and standing against tyranny.

In deference to the sentiments of Muslims, 10th Muharram is a public holiday in Jammu and Kashmir.