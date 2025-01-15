Thousands Unite for Faith: Infant Jesus Festal Mass Lights Up Mangalore

Mangaluru: The celebration of Infant Jesus Feast Day 1 was a spiritually enriching experience, marked by vibrant liturgical activities and deep reflections on the theme: “Love in every step, Hope in every journey.” The day was dedicated to children, emphasizing their significance in the spiritual and communal life of the faithful. Six Holy Masses were celebrated in Konkani, English, and Kannada, bringing together devotees from diverse linguistic and cultural backgrounds.

The day began with the 6:00 AM Mass celebrated by Most Rev. Dr Henry D’Souza, Bishop of Bellary. His homily emphasized the theme of love and hope, setting a reflective tone for the day.

At 10:30 am, Most Rev. Dr Aloysius Paul D’Souza, Bishop Emeritus of the Mangalore Diocese, celebrated the Mass, drawing attention to the blessings of unity and family life.

The 1:00 pm Mass was presided over by Rev. Fr. Roman Pinto from Shivamogga, adding to the day’s spiritual fervour. Devotees were served a communal lunch in the afternoon, fostering a spirit of fellowship and sharing.

The evening was marked by a solemn Konkani Mass, presided over by Most Rev. Dr Wilfred Moras, Bishop of the Diocese of Jhansi. The liturgy was a profound experience, uniting the congregation in prayer and worship. Following the Mass, Bishop Wilfred Moras laid the foundation stone for a Housing Project undertaken by the Infant Jesus Shrine and its devotees, a testament to the shrine’s commitment to community service.

Overall, the day was imbued with spiritual energy and a sense of unity. The faithful departed with renewed hope and love, reflecting on the meaningful celebrations and the shrine’s efforts to uplift the community.