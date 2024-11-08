Three Accused Sentenced to Life Imprisonment in Rape and Murder of Eight-Year-Old Girl in Ulaibettu

Mangaluru: In a deeply unsettling case that shocked the community in 2021, the district session court has imposed life sentences on three individuals for the horrifying rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl at the Raj Tiles factory in Ulaibettu. The court’s decision comes as a significant step towards justice for the victim and her grieving family.

The accused have been identified as Jaisingh, Mukesh Singh, and Manish Tirki. The thorough investigation into this tragic incident was led by Police Inspector Johnson D’Souza, who presented a comprehensive charge sheet against the defendants. Judge Manu, while delivering the verdict, also mandated that the accused pay a compensation of five lakh rupees to the family of the deceased.

The harrowing events unfolded on the afternoon of November 21, 2021, when the young girl went outside to play after lunch. While her peers returned, she did not. Following a frantic search by her parents, she was ultimately discovered in a drain near the factory later that evening. Local police registered a case based on the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. Given the gravity of the crime, four investigative teams were formed to expedite proceedings.

Rigorous examination of CCTV footage, forensic evidence, and eyewitness statements led investigators to uncover the brutal nature of the crime. The accused, three laborers in their twenties and thirties, hailing from Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand, had ensnared the girl with offers of chocolates before subjecting her to unspeakable violence. On that fateful day, after luring her to a secluded location within the factory premises, the suspects violently assaulted her and ultimately took her life before disposing of her body in the drain.



