Three Arrested in Kodikal House Burglary Case

Mangaluru: The Urwa police arrested three persons on July 18, at Gangondanahalli, Nelamangala, in connection with the house burglary that was reported on July 6 at Vivekananda Nagar, Kodikkal.

The arrested have been identified as Venkatesh alias Venky (21), Sagar (21) and Ranjith (20).

According to the police, on July 6, a house burglary was reported at the Urwa police station. Based on the complaint, the Urwa police started their investigations and reached Bengaluru where they arrested the accused at Gangondanahalli, Nelamangala, and confiscated the stolen 80 grams of gold ornaments worth Rs 4.64 lakhs, and the Two-wheeler bearing registration number KA 41 EY 2981 which the accused had used for the crime.

The arrested have been produced before the court and sent to judicial custody.

Under the direction of Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal, and the able guidance of DCP Law and Order Siddharth Goyal and DCO Crime and Traffic Dinesh Kumar, and ACP Pratap Singh Thorat the operation was carried out by the Urwa Police Station Police Inspector Bharti and her team Harish HV PSI, Anita HB PSI, Vinay Kumar ASI, and staff Pushparaj, Ramachandra, Satish HK, Pramod K, Venkatesh, Abhishek, Baskar, Yallalinga, Mamata, Chandrahas, Sarath. The Mangaluru City Computer Department team led by Manoj was successful in locating the accused.