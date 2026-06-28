Three cases filed in connection with clashes in Amaravati

Amaravati: Police in Andhra Pradesh’s Amaravati capital region have registered three cases with regard to Saturday’s clashes during a visit by leaders of the opposition YSR Congress Party.

A case under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act was registered against YSRCP leaders on a complaint by Manikyam, a resident of Penumaka.

YSRCP leader and former minister Ambati Rambabu has been booked on a complaint by Tadepalli Circle Inspector Virendra Babu for allegedly restraining a police officer from performing his duties.

Police have also registered a case against leaders of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on a complaint by YSRCP leader Narayana Murthy for damaging the window panes of cars.

A visit by YSRCP leaders and members of the CRDA Farmers Protection Committee to the capital region on Saturday led to tension and clashes.

According to the YSRCP, the delegation visited Undavalli and nearby Penumaka following an ”invitation” from farmers who have been protesting for several days against what they describe as forced land acquisition.

The leaders alleged that farmers are facing pressure for refusing to surrender their lands and claimed that soil was dug up around their fields, preventing them from continuing cultivation.

The YSRCP alleged that TDP activists attacked its leaders, farmers and vehicles by pelting stones and throwing eggs. Several vehicles were reportedly damaged during the violence. The opposition also claimed that some police personnel deployed at the spot suffered injuries while trying to control the situation.

Meanwhile, the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, Botsa Satyanarayana, on Sunday condemned the attack on YSRCP leaders and demanded stern action against those involved in it. He alleged that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is running the government with the police and not with public support.

He told the media in Visakhapatnam that the law and order in the state has deteriorated and that there is a jungle raj in the state. He said YSRCP MLCs and former ministers were going to Penumaka on the invitation of locals to observe the manner in which they are being harassed.

“While they were on their way, TDP goons stopped the convoy and attacked it. The farmers had told our leaders about the harassment being meted out on them, and our team was visiting them, which is a democratic process. The manner in which they carried out the attack shows that they are guilty of the charges of harassing the farmers who did not part with their land,” he said.