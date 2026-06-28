Maharashtra: 5 members of same family killed in severe truck-car collision

Mumbai: In a horrific road accident, five members of a single family were killed after a speeding car crashed into a stationary container on a road in Maharashtra’s Amravati on Sunday.

The accident happened at around noon. The impact of the accident was so severe that all occupants of the car died on the spot, and the vehicle was completely damaged.

The deceased include two men, two women, and a young girl. Preliminary reports indicated that all the deceased belonged to the same family from Chandrapur district.

Police officials said that the accident took place on the Samruddhi Mahamarg, passing through the Dhamangaon Railway tehsil of Amravati.

They said that the family, having begun their journey from Nagpur, was headed towards Mumbai when their vehicle collided with the truck.

Upon receiving news of the accident, police and emergency service teams rushed to the scene, along with emergency rescue squad. Traffic was also disrupted due to the accident. Police took control of the situation and subsequently sent the bodies to the hospital.

According to eyewitnesses, the car was speeding and rammed into the rear of a stationary container truck. The impact was so severe that the car was completely wrecked, leaving passengers with no chance to escape the fatal collision.

The occupants trapped inside the car were extricated and taken to Dhamangaon Rural Hospital, where doctors declared all five dead.

The heart-wrenching accident on the Samruddhi Mahamarg cast a pall of gloom over the entire region. The police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the cause of the accident.

Earlier, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Sudhir Gadgil suffered a narrow escape with minor injuries as his car met with an accident in Sangli constituency on Saturday. The tragedy was averted as his car’s airbags opened in time, leaving him with minor injuries.

Sudhir Gadgil was reportedly travelling from Mhaishal to Sangli. A two-wheeler rider suddenly appeared in front of his car on the Arjunwad service road, resulting in a collision. The two-wheeler rider was injured in the accident and was admitted to the hospital.