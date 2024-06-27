Three-day RSS meet gets underway in Lucknow

Lucknow: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale on Thursday began a closed-door, annual meeting with the ‘pracharaks’ (preachers) of four regions of eastern Uttar Pradesh in Lucknow to discuss the preparations for the organisation’s centenary year and other organisational issues.

At the meeting, other than preparations for the centenary year of the RSS, the functionaries discussed the ‘Guru Dakshina’ programme, among other issues.

Sources said the RSS General Secretary is also likely to discuss solutions to reach out to the common man more extensively. They said there are also possibilities of a coordination meeting with the BJP and the state government.

Founded in September 1925 by Keshav Baliram Hedgewar in Nagpur, the RSS will celebrate its centenary year from September 2024 onwards.

The three-day meeting of RSS functionaries from Kashi, Goraksh, Kanpur, and Awadh region is being held at the Saraswati Shishu Mandir in Nirala Nagar in the state capital.

The RSS media centre, Vishwa Samvad Kendra, said that it is an annual organisational meeting of the Sangh which is conducted so that the old functionaries get to know the new ones.

Sources said various topics related to the expansion and strengthening of the RSS in the four regions are also likely to be discussed over the course of the meeting.

Alongside its basic work of organising ‘Shakhas’, the Sangh will strive to increase its presence and activities in every section of the society, sources said.