Three killed as hill caves in in Karnataka’s Kodagu



Kodagu: In a tragic incident, three labourers were killed as a hill caved-in in Madikeri in Karnataka’s Kodagu district on Tuesday, police said.

Two other persons managed to escape.

The deceased were identified as Basava, Lingappa, and Ananda, all hailing from Hubballi.

Police said that all deceased were labourers and were working near the Red Cross Auditorium in Madikeri when the hill caved-in. The Fire and Emergency Services personnel rushed to the spot and launched rescue operations.

The labourers were found in a state of unconsciousness and they were shifted to the district hospital, where three died and two survived.

SP K. Ramarajan and MLA Dr. Manthar Gowda visited the spot. Madikeri City police have taken up the investigation. Further details are awaited.



