Three More Arrested in Entrepreneur Mumtaz Ali’s Death Case

Mangaluru: On October 9, the CCB police arrested three more individuals in connection with the death of entrepreneur Mumtaz Ali, whose body was found in the river on October 7. The arrested individuals have been identified as Abdul Sattar, Mustafa, and Shafi, and they have been handed over to the Kavoor police station.

The series of events leading to the arrests began with the discovery of Mumtaz Ali’s car in an accident condition at Kuloor Bridge on October 6. Before this, Mumtaz Ali had sent a voice message to his family members indicating that he would not be returning home, raising suspicion. Following a missing person’s report filed by Ali’s brother, it was alleged that Ali was being blackmailed, leading to the registration of a case under various sections.

On October 7, Mumtaz Ali’s body was found in the Phalguni River near Kulur Bridge, prompting an investigation by the Kavoor police. Subsequently, on October 8, the police arrested two individuals, Rehmath and Shoib, from Melkar, Bantwal. They were produced before the court and remanded to police custody until October 17.

The operation was conducted under the direction of Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal, with the guidance of DCP Law and Order Siddharth Goyal, DCP Crime and Traffic Dinesh Kumar, and the leadership of Mangaluru North ACP Srikanth. The police inspector of Kavoor, Raghavendra M Byndoor, along with PSI Mallikarjun Biradar, Nslini, Staff Nagaratna C, and Praveen, played key roles in the operation.