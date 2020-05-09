Spread the love



















Three more from Bantwal Tested Positive for COVID-19

Mangaluru: Three more coronavirus positive cases have been reported in the district on May 9.

Three people, including a 70-year-old woman, 60-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man, have contracted the disease from patient number 578.

All the three are from the same family residing in Kasaba, Bantwal.

On May 1, a 69-Year-old man from Bantwal tested positive for COVID-19 and on May 9, three more people from his family tested positive. Patient number 390 from Kasaba, Bantwal who died of COVID-19, was the relative of patient number 578.

After the 69-year-old man tested positive for COVID-19, all 8 members of the family were quarantined. On May 9 three more of the family have tested positive. So far, 17 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 through contact from the First Neuro Hospital. At present, there are 15 active cases and 31 COVID-19 cases reported in the district. Three persons have already died, and 13 persons have been discharged from the hospital.