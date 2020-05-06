Spread the love



















Three More Including 11-year-old Tested Positive for COVID-19 in DK

Mangaluru: Three more from Dakshina Kannda have tested positive for COVID-19 on May 6.

11-year-old and 16-year-old girls and a 35-year-old woman have tested positive in the district for COVID-19 on May 6.

Out of three positive cases, the 11-year-old girl and the 35-year-old woman were in contact with patient number 536. It is suspected that the 16-year-old girl contracted the disease through patient number 390.

It is learnt that the 16-year-old girl who was quarantined in NITK Suratkal and her throat swab was sent for test. On the 12th day of quarantine and the report received today, May 6 confirmed positive for COVID-19.

All the three were admitted to the Wenlock COVID hospital, and their throat swab was sent for testing. On May 6 their reports were confirmed to be positive for COVID-19.