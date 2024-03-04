Three of family commit suicide in Gadag village



Gadag: Three members of a family, including two women, committed suicide after a dispute over loan on a tractor in a village in Karnataka’s Gadag district.

The incident took place in Gonal village in Lakshmeshwar taluk of the district.

The deceased have been identified as 49-year-old Renuka Teli, her son 22-year-old Manjunath Teli and maternal aunt 47-year-old Savakka Teli.

According to police, there was a dispute between mother Renuka and son Manjunath over the repayment of the tractor loan. The family had purchased a tractor after getting a Rs 4 lakh loan from a bank.

After the quarrel, Renuka Teli left the house and committed suicide by jumping before a train. Her son Manjunath, who followed her, also came under train while trying to stop her, the preliminary reports suggested.

After coming to know of the deaths, Manjunath’s maternal aunt Sakavva Teli hanged herself at the residence. The police have taken up the case for investigation and were recording the statements of eyewitnesses.