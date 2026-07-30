Three Police Personnel, Including Karkala DySP and CPI, Suspended Over Alleged Demand for Money

Karkala: Three police personnel, including the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) and the Circle Police Inspector (CPI) of Karkala, have been suspended following a preliminary inquiry into allegations that money was demanded at a police office. The action follows a video related to the incident going viral on social media, Udupi Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar said.

Responding to the controversy, SP Hariram Shankar stated that the Additional Superintendent of Police conducted a preliminary inquiry based on the viral videos and the allegations.

“Based on the findings of the preliminary inquiry, Karkala DySP Vijay Prasad, Circle Inspector Sandeep, and Shivananda, a staff member attached to the DySP’s office, have been placed under suspension pending the completion of departmental disciplinary proceedings,” the SP said.

Further departmental proceedings are underway to ascertain the facts and determine appropriate action in the matter.