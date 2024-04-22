Three students drown in Vietnam’s Central Highlands



Hanoi: Three primary school students were found dead on Monday morning in a local reservoir in Vietnam’s Central Highlands province of Dak Lak, Vietnam News Agency reported.

Four students of Nguyen Duc Canh primary school reportedly went swimming after school at around 11 a.m. and entered a deep-water area, Xinhua news agency reported.

One escaped the area and called for help.

Three others were taken to the hospital but died on the way, local media reported.

According to the Ministry of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs, an average of 2,000 children die from drowning in Vietnam every year.