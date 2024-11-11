Three Students Injured as Autorickshaw Carrying Students Overturns in Parkala

Manipal: An autorickshaw carrying students from Madhava Krupa School met with an accident near the City Municipality’s Pump House in Eshwar Nagar, Kela Parkala, on Monday evening, injuring three children.

According to eyewitnesses, the autorickshaw driver lost control while navigating the route, causing the vehicle to overturn. The injured students, who sustained various injuries, are reported to be in stable condition.

Local authorities, including the Manipal Police, promptly responded to the scene and initiated an investigation. Efforts are underway to gather further details and evaluate safety measures to prevent similar incidents.

The incident has sparked concerns among parents and the community regarding school transportation safety protocols. Authorities are emphasizing the importance of stringent safety standards for schools and transport providers to ensure the well-being of students.