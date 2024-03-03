Three Youths from Bajpe Feared drowned in Panambur Beach

Mangaluru: In yet another shocking incident, three Youths are feared drowned at Panambur Beach here, on March 3.

According to the police, Milan (20), Likhith (18) and Nagraj (24) from Porkodi, Bajpe came to Panambur Beach along with their family for the Beach festival.

On March 3, there were strong waves in the sea and the security guards had strictly warned the visitors not to venture into the sea. But these three youths somehow managed to get into the sea.

While they were swimming, all three youths were washed away and are feared drowned. The search is on for the missing youths.