Three-yr-old among two injured in Delhi house fire



New Delhi: Two people, including a three-year-old child, sustained burn injuries after a fire broke out at a house in the national capital early on Wednesday, a fire department officer said.

The injured were identified as Faizan (25) and three-year-old Jannat.

While Faizan suffered 15 per cent burn injury, Jannat sustained 18 per cent burn injury, the officer said.

According to the Director of Delhi Fire Service (DFS) Atul Garg, a call regarding a blaze at a house in Kabir Nagar, Kardampuri area, was received around 3:15 a.m.

“Three fire tenders were rushed to the spot who found an electric metre board, domestic articles, one scooty, four bikes, one cycle on fire. Two persons were also injured and rushed to GTB Hospital through CATS ambulance,” said Garg.

The fire department official said that the flames were doused within a short time and initial probe suggests that the fire had started through an electric metre in the building which has ground plus three floors.