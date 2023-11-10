‘Tipu Jayanti’: Prohibitory orders clamped in Karnataka’s historical town



Mandya: The district administration in Karnataka’s Mandya on Friday clamped prohibitory orders in historical town Srirangapatna as a precautionary measure for maintaining law and order as Muslim organisations have given a call to celebrate Tipu Jayanti.

Tipu Sultan was the 18th century ruler of Mysuru kingdom and fought the British. The graves of Tipu Sultan and his father Hyder Ali are located in Srirangapatna gumbaz.

Muslim organisations and Tipu Sultan fans have given a call to celebrate Tipu Jayanti and people are expected to arrive from Mandya and Mysuru cities and gather in Srirangapatna town.

The celebration of Tipu Jayanti was banned by the previous BJP government and the present Congress government has not revoked the order yet.

As a precautionary measure, the prohibitory orders are clamped from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. The authorities have also been given strict orders not to allow procession and protests.

The order has also put a ban on wearing t-shirts with objectionable photos, slogans, bursting of crackers and use of loudspeakers.

Siddaramaiah, during his first tenure decided to celebrate the birthday of the king as Tipu Jayanti on November 10, 2015. It had led to huge controversy and the state witnessed violence and protests.

In 2019, the BJP government headed by former Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa had banned the celebrations.



