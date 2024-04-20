TN BJP chief Annamalai alleges names of 1 lakh voters missing in Coimbatore, demands repoll in many booths



Chennai: Tamil Nadu BJP President, K. Annamalai, on Friday alleged that the names of around one lakh voters were found missing from the voter list of the Coimbatore Lok Sabha constituency and demanded a repoll at several polling booths of the constituency.

The Tamil Nadu BJP President, while speaking to mediapersons, said, “There are several discrepancies in the voter list and many people who had come to vote from abroad found their votes deleted. Voters of the same family were assigned in different and faraway booths. Names of 830 persons were missing at one single polling booth.”

He alleged that if the names of one lakh voters were missing then it raises a doubt and added whether the Election Commission has carried out its duty in a “free and fair manner”.

He said that voters who traditionally vote for the BJP were denied their right.

Tamil Nadu BJP President Annamalai also added that the Election Commission did not arrange vehicles for senior citizens to cast their votes and said that there was a lack of preparedness.

He asked, “What is the point in holding elections after deleting the names of 60 per cent of voters at a polling booth and how will people have faith in democracy?”

The BJP leader also said that all these issues were documented and submitted as complaints to the polling officials.

BJP Mahila Morcha National President, Vanathi Srinivasan had earlier told IANS that the party had raised complaints with the election officials.