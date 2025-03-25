TN CB-CID to probe attack on YouTuber ‘Savukku’ Shankar’s residence

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Home Department has transferred the investigation into the recent attack on YouTuber ‘Savukku’ Shankar’s residence to the state’s Crime Branch–Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID).

The incident occurred on Monday when a group of individuals, dressed as sanitary workers, stormed into Shankar’s residence and vandalised the property.

According to his 68-year-old mother, Kamala, who filed a complaint at the Kilpauk Police Station, the mob first banged on their front door, shouting aggressively.

“Sensing danger, I did not open the door. Shortly after, around 20 men and women broke open the back door and forcefully entered the house,” Kamala said.

Kamala alleged that the intruders physically assaulted her and hurled verbal abuses. They then ransacked the home, dumping garbage and sewage mixed with human waste across the floor.

She claimed the attackers threatened her, saying, “We’ve stopped with this for now. Next time, we’ll burn you alive inside the house.”

The mob reportedly told her they were angered by “derogatory” remarks made by Shankar about sanitary workers in one of his YouTube videos.

During the attack, they also snatched her mobile phone and used it to abuse Shankar over a video call, threatening him as well.

The YouTuber later shared social media posts showing screenshots from the video call, including images of one of the assailants.

According to Kamala, some of the attackers remained outside the house after the incident, seemingly waiting for Shankar to return.

Following her call to the police control room, law enforcement officers were deployed at the residence to prevent further violence.

In her complaint, Kamala also alleged that the attack might have been linked to Shankar’s recent “expose” about irregularities in the procurement of vehicles for sanitary work under state and central government schemes.

Greater Chennai City Police officials have assured that appropriate legal action will be taken based on the investigation.