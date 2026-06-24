TN CM Vijay saga: Larger on-screen presence, sharp dialogues missing in many real-life actor-legislators

New Delhi: A “filmy controversy” in the Tamil Nadu Assembly recently, involving actor-turned-politician and incumbent Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay’s trademark cinematic gestures, has drawn protests from the Opposition for allegedly turning Legislative proceedings into “scripted performance”.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader and former Chief Minister M.K. Stalin was perhaps the most vocal in accusing Vijay of delivering a “scripted acting performance” instead of addressing governance issues. His son and former Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi joined him in criticising Chief Minister Vijay of allegedly turning the House into a film set, delivering “scripted theatrics”.

They objected to Vijay’s “short story” and cinematic style, calling it contrary to the dignity of the House.

Chief Minister Vijay sought the Speaker J.C.D. Prabhakar’s permission before performing a dramatic hand‑slashing gesture after he narrated a “short story” and used punch‑dialogue style rhetoric, reminiscent of his filmy persona.

Tamil Nadu has a long history of film stars bringing their on-screen persona into politics.

Vijay’s gesture continues this tradition and has reignited debates on House decorum.

Indian Legislatures have a history of “filmy” statements and gestures, especially where film stars entered politics.

These ranged from film‑star politicians using theatrical delivery to legislators staging protests with props or gestures that resembled movie scenes.

Additionally, there are incidents, as in the Karnataka Assembly, where legislators have sung songs or enacted symbolic gestures during debates, drawing both applause and criticism.

Actor-turned-politician Sunil Dutt is said to have once invoked cinematic analogies, while Shiv Sena MLAs have staged dramatic protests with costumes.

However, except a few — especially in Parliament — most actor-lawmakers have been quieter compared to their on-screen characters.

It is perhaps in keeping with the film-star-politician, currently Trinamool Congress MP from Asansol, Shatrughan Sinha’s often-repeated one-word “Khamosh (be quiet)!” rendition.

While legally protected under Parliamentary privilege, theatrics and high-strung dialogues are subject to the Speaker’s discretion.

The Tamil Nadu controversy fits into this broader tradition of cinematic politics inside the House.

M.G. Ramachandran, the first actor in India to become a state Chief Minister, is said to have used film dialogues and heroic imagery in speeches, also assuming a “protector of the poor” persona inside the House.

His charisma, blurring the cinema-politics boundary, and style, set the template for later day actor-politicians.

In nearby Andhra Pradesh, N.T. Rama Rao — popularly known as NTR — delivered speeches with mythological references, dramatic pauses, and dialogue delivery reminiscent of his screen roles.

Back in Tamil Nadu again, J. Jayalalithaa remains one of the most influential women leaders in Indian politics. In Parliament, among several prominent cine-star MPs have been Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra in Lok Sabha, and Rekha in Rajya Sabha.

Amitabh Bachchan joined the Congress following the assassination of Indira Gandhi in 1984. He contested Parliamentary election from Allahabad and won.

However, in 1987, Amitabh Bachchan was linked to financial irregularities connected to the Bofors gun scandal, which is said to have him decide to quit politics.

His wife, actress Jaya Bachchan, continues to be a Rajya Sabha member from the Samajwadi Party for five terms.

Their ‘Sholay’ co-star Dharmendra entered Lok Sabha from Rajasthan’s Bikaner in 2004, as a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP. His reel-life-to-real-life partner Hema Malini is a three-time BJP Lok Sabha member from Mathura of Uttar Pradesh.

Dharmendra’s son from previous marriage, Sunny Deol, too, has represented the BJP, winning from Punjab’s Gurdaspur Lok Sabha seat in 2019.

Actor Govinda has also won a Lok Sabha election in 2004 from Mumbai North as a Congress candidate.

Making their way from the arc lights to political limelight have been Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Janasena Party leader Pawan Kalyan, the first BJP MP from Kerala Suresh Gopi, his party members and Bhojpuri film stars Ravi Kishan and Manoj Tiwari, Kangana Ranaut, and Smriti Irani, to name a few.

Despite such actors having delivered high-decibel dialogues and playing Robin Hood-like characters on-screen, most of their performance as lawmakers have lacked the sheen.

Yet, their huge fan following repeatedly entrust them to fight for the common people’s aspirations in state Assemblies and the Parliament.