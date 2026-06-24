Bihar: EOU raids engineer’s residence, assets worth crores under scanner

Patna: The Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of Bihar on Wednesday conducted simultaneous raids at six locations linked to Pawan Kumar, Superintending Engineer of Building Design Circle-I, Patna, who also serves as Director of the Design Unit under the Building Construction Department.

The searches were carried out following allegations that the senior engineer had accumulated assets disproportionate to his known sources of income during his government service.

EOU teams searched multiple properties associated with Pawan Kumar, including flat No. B-305, Yamuna Niwas Apartment, North Sri Krishnapuri, Patna; his ancestral residence in Bhagalpur; a flat in Sector 75, Noida; another residential property in Noida; a flat in Sector 10, Dwarka, New Delhi; and other linked premises identified during the investigation.

The searches were conducted after the agency obtained warrants from the Special Vigilance Court in Patna.

Investigators recovered documents related to 13 properties, including land plots, flats, and residential buildings allegedly acquired during Pawan Kumar’s service period.

According to the EOU, in 2007, Pawan Kumar and his wife, Avedika Singh, jointly purchased a flat in Yamuna Niwas Apartment in Patna, where the family currently resides. In 2008, he purchased a two-storey house in Ashiana Nagar, Patna.

Between 2021 and 2023, nine registration deeds were executed for commercial land measuring approximately 134.88 decimals in the names of his wife and sons. A boundary wall has been constructed around the land parcel, and its market valuation is being assessed.

Officials also found documents relating to flats previously purchased in Max Bliss Society in Noida Sector 75 and Arihant Arden Society in Greater Noida, both of which were subsequently sold.

During searches at the Patna residence, investigators recovered Rs 5.15 lakh in cash, jewellery and related purchase invoices, and jewellery valued at approximately Rs 39 lakh.

The EOU also identified nearly Rs 90 lakh deposited in various bank and Public Provident Fund (PPF) accounts held by Pawan Kumar and his family members. Authorities have initiated proceedings to freeze these accounts.

Investigators recovered documents relating to multiple insurance investments, including six LIC policies, four Bajaj Allianz policies, one ICICI Prudential policy, and three Max Life policies. The annual premium payments for these policies are estimated at approximately Rs 3 lakh.

A Honda City car registered in the family’s name was also found during the searches.

The agency stated that substantial expenditures incurred for the engineer’s children’s education are under review. Investigators have also obtained evidence of foreign travel by family members and are assessing the associated expenses.

Officials said they have received information about additional assets allegedly purchased in Noida and nearby areas, which are currently being verified.

The Economic Offences Unit earlier registered a case against Pawan Kumar under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

According to investigators, Pawan Kumar joined government service as an Assistant Engineer in July 1997. Preliminary findings indicate that he allegedly accumulated assets exceeding his known sources of income by 103.94 per cent.

The FIR alleges possession of assets disproportionate to known income, and the investigation is continuing.

The EOU has informed the Building Construction Department about the case and the allegations against the senior engineer.

Search operations continued until late Wednesday evening under the supervision of Deputy Superintendents of Police and police inspectors.

Officials stated that the evidence collected so far strongly indicates the existence of disproportionate assets, though the investigation remains ongoing and additional findings may emerge as the probe progresses.