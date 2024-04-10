TN forest dept intensifies search for leopard in TN’s Mayiladuthurai after pug marks detected



Chennai: The Tamil Nadu forest department, which has been on an intensive search mission to capture the elusive leopard spotted on April 2 at Mayiladuthurai, has detected pug marks of the animal.

The pug marks were found on Tuesday near the Nandalaru stream in Kanjivay village of the district following which the forest department has sought assistance from the Tamil Nadu Water Resources Department.

A total of 13 special teams of the forest department have been on the lookout for the leopard ever since it was spotted.

The Mayiladuthurai district administration and the district police are also involved in the search operation. However, even after eight days, there was no sign of the animal. But on Tuesday, the pugmarks were found and the forest department intensified the search.

With the support of the Water Resources Department and the local people, the forest department has identified culverts and other hiding spots nearer to water bodies and traps have been set in these areas. Infrared drones are also pressed into the search operations.

Two veterinarians, Kalivanan and Vijayraghavan are also in the team of forest officials in search of the leopard to use tranquillizer and capture it once it’s spotted. Cages have also been set up at many probable spots near water bodies to trap the leopard, forest department sources told IANS.

Mayiladuthurai district has 1,000 hectares of reserve forests along the coastal areas but this is the first time that a leopard has been spotted in the district.

The Divisional Forest Officer Abhishek Tomar appealed to the local people not to make noise during the search operation. He also called upon people not to panic and to take care of children below the age of 10 years and also aged people.