TN to experience temperature surge, IMD issues heat advisory

Chennai: After a brief spell of rainfall, Tamil Nadu is set to experience a surge in temperatures, with the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) forecasting an increase of 2 to 3 degrees Celsius above normal until March 19.

According to the RMC, the maximum temperature is expected to range between 34 degrees Celsius and 36 degrees over the next few days.

Light northeasterly, easterly, or southeasterly winds will prevail in the lower tropospheric levels. Dry weather conditions are expected, with certain areas likely to experience extreme heat.

Extended-range predictions from dynamic models indicate that maximum temperatures will remain near normal in most parts of the state. However, northeastern and adjoining interior districts could see temperatures between 34 and 36 degrees, while the rest of the state may record 32 to 34 degrees until March 20.

In Chennai, after a brief respite from the heat, the city will witness partly cloudy skies. The temperature at the Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam weather stations is expected to range between 34 and 35 degrees, with a minimum temperature of 23 to 24 degrees over the next two days.

While most of Tamil Nadu will remain dry, the southern and delta districts are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall in the coming days. This is due to increased moisture levels caused by a cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal.

Coastal and adjoining districts are expected to receive normal to above-normal rainfall until March 20.

Several parts of Tamil Nadu have already started experiencing extreme heat. Vellore recorded the highest maximum temperature of 38.6 degrees on March 14, while Tirupattur, Karur Paramathi, Chennai, Erode, and Madurai also reported significant temperature spikes, reaching above 38 degrees in some areas.

In response to the rising temperatures, the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine (DPH) has issued a health advisory urging the public to take precautions against heat-related illnesses.

People are advised to drink plenty of fluids, including lemon water, buttermilk, lassi, and fruit juices with a pinch of salt.

The health department has also asked people to remain in cool, well-ventilated spaces, keep windows and curtains closed during the day, and open them at night for ventilation. It has also been advised to schedule outdoor activities during cooler hours and avoid stepping out between noon and 3 p.m.

The health department has asked people to avoid alcohol, caffeinated drinks, carbonated beverages, high-protein foods, and stale food. Special precautions should be taken for infants, young children, pregnant women, individuals with heart ailments, and people with pre-existing conditions. Those working outside should limit sun exposure, avoid strenuous activities during peak heat hours, take frequent breaks in shaded areas, and drink water every 20 minutes.

Elderly people or those living alone should be monitored regularly.

The advisory also asked people never to leave children or pets inside parked vehicles, as temperatures inside can become dangerously high. The public is advised to seek immediate medical attention if experiencing symptoms such as dizziness, headaches, nausea, or heat exhaustion.

With temperatures expected to remain high over the next few days, authorities urge residents to stay cautious and follow safety measures to prevent heat-related health issues.