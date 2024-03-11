To Mark ‘Golden Jubilee Year of KSP’ the City Police Hosted ‘Karnataka Police Run-10K/5K Run & 5K Walk’

To Mark the ‘Golden Jubilee Year of Karnataka State Police’ (KSP’), the Mangaluru City Police organized a ‘Karnataka Police Run-10K/5K Run & 5K Walk, with the tagline “FITNESS For ALL” and “Drug-Free Mangaluru’ on Sunday, 10 March 2024 starting from Mangala Stadium at 6.30 am and ending by 7.30 am at the same venue

Mangaluru: It was 50 years ago, the Karnataka State Police was formed, and today, marked its Golden Jubilee Year, and to commemorate the Day, a Karnataka Police Run 10K/%K & 5K Walk on Sunday, 10 March 2024 starting at 6.30 am from Mangala Stadium at 6.30 am, and ending back at the same venue by 7.30 am. While Sunday was a lazy day, and most of the people were still lying on their beds, cuddling with their partners or pillows, a few hundred woke up early and assembled at the Mangala Stadium to take part in the Run and Walk, all for a good cause, with the tagline “Fitness for All” and also to promote a Drug-Free Mangaluru. The event had 2 different categories, a Timed 10K and 5K Run.

The event attracted huge participation, the first category of the 10K run was flagged off at 6.30 am by police commissioner Anupam Agarwal, followed by the 5K Run, and then the 5K Walk- and he was joined by DCP (Crime & Traffic) Dinesh Kumar, ACP Traffic Ms Geetha Kulkarni; among others. Both the Run and Walk followed through the prominent spots of the City before it culminated back at the Mangala stadium by 7.30 am. Participation medals were presented to those who finished the event, and also a pack of refreshments.

The run/walk simplified the importance of Green Mangaluru and Awareness on Cyber Crime and Drug consumption. The event also encouraged the citizens to adapt to a healthy and fit life. Speaking on the occasion, Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal said, :”We need to foster a culture of sports, fitness and health among our young and old alike, and initiatives like these will go a long way in achieving this objective. Events like this give the community a fun approach to health and fitness. Through this initiative, we also want to create awareness and educate people regarding cyber crimes which are on the rise, and also to curb drug-related activities which are ruining the lives of the people, especially the youth. We are doing our best to eradicate drug menace in the City, but the support and participation of the public will also go a long way to stop drug menace. Let us join together and make a difference and make Mangaluru Drug Free”.

Apart from youth, drug dependency can be seen in all occupations, educational levels, and socioeconomic classes, and it is the most prevalent of psychiatric disorders worldwide. It is one of the four crises of the 21st century that threatens public health, political and economic stability and social structures of many countries. In developing countries, due to the young population, addiction is one of the major problems encountered. There are hardly any studies or surveys undertaken in Mangaluru, to assess the drug problem among the student population. However, from the several seizures affected by the Police and other agencies, an approximate assessment can be attempted. One among many solutions to prevent drug abuse is through campaigns, awareness programmes, walkathons, and street plays.

The City police are doing their best to curb the drug menace in the City, but they alone can’t eradicate the menace, so they also need the support of the public in fighting this drug menace by notifying them if the general public sees any drug activities or drug consuming going on, so they can get into action quick and apprehend the culprits. Together, the police and public can make a difference in making the education Hub-Mangaluru a DRUG-FREE CITY! It’s Everyone’s Job to make the upbringing of the next generation – A POSITIVE EXPERIENCE. As Johann Hari Says – THE OPPOSITE OF ADDICTION IS NOT SOBRIETY – THE OPPOSITE OF ADDICTION IS CONNECTION”.