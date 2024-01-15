TO SIRS WITH LOVE! St Aloysius College Pays Tribute to 30 Ex-Teachers for their Dedicated Service

TO SIRS WITH LOVE! St Aloysius College, Mangaluru Pays Tribute to 30 Ex-Teachers for their Dedicated Service during the Programme ‘ PUNAMILANA’ (Meeting Again/Reunion/Joining)

Mangaluru: Quoting the lyrics of the song “To Sir, With Love” by Scottish Singer/Actress Lulu Kennedy from the 1967 English movie “To Sir, With Love” which goes like this “

“If you wanted the sky I’d write across the sky in letters that would soar a thousand feet high, To Sir, With Love: The time has come, for closing books and long last looks must end, And as I leave I know that I am Leaving my best friend. A friend who taught me right from wrong, and weak from strong.. That’s a lot to learn. What! What can I give you in return? If you wanted the moon I would try to make a start. But I would rather, you let me give my heart, To Sir, With Love! If you wanted the world I’d surround it with a wall I’d scroll These words with letters ten feet tall, To Sir, With Love!-

The above thought-provoking words perfectly suit the nearly thirty former teachers of St Aloysius College, Mangaluru who had served with dedication and commitment for decades before retiring and had made a difference in the lives of their students and were a big asset to St Aloysius Institution. Even though the caption says “SIRS”, for the fact there were only male teachers before the college had turned into co-ed in 1986- and among the retired male teachers present here at the programme, there were three Female teachers, which added some extra charm and beauty.

It was indeed a unique programme planned LIVE, after nearly three years, since earlier there were interaction programmes with teachers online, and the man behind this initiative named “PUNAMILANA” (meaning Meeting again/Joining/Reunion) was by Dr Narayan Bhat-Professor and Director of Science Block, SAC and also the Convener of this programme, which received praises and compliments. And “Punamilana’ was all about paying respect and love to the ex-teachers who had played a great role for years in this 143-year-old St Aloysius College.

Respecting your teachers is important for several reasons. First, teachers play a crucial role in shaping your education and guiding you through your academic journey. By showing respect, you acknowledge their expertise and dedication to helping you learn and grow. Additionally, respecting your teachers sets a positive example for your peers and contributes to a harmonious and productive learning environment. It also fosters a culture of appreciation for knowledge and the efforts of those who impart it. Overall, showing respect to your teachers not only benefits your own learning experience but also contributes to a respectful and supportive school community. And that exactly was done during this unique event, which brought miles of smiles to the faces of these vintage teachers.

Even though many were in their 60 to 75 plus of age, and enjoying a happy retired life, they did not look old, but were young at heart and were bubbling with excitement at this programme especially planned for them- and as they say “Age is just a Number”, these teachers took active part in the spot games conducted by the compere Manoj D’souza- a faculty at the College. Following a prayer by ex-teacher Ms Judy Pinto seeking God’s blessings, the programme kicked off with ice-breakers, where the audience had to guess and give the right answers for the places/monuments in Mangaluru. and also recognize the song by the instrumental tunes- and they all did a great job- after they were teachers of good knowledge and calibre.

On the occasion, two birthdays of the ex-teachers were celebrated, namely JWF Saldanha, 75 years young and Dr Judy Pinto, 58 years young, where a delicious cake was cut by the birthday Boy & Girl, and the cake was shared with the dignitaries on the dais. A few teachers, namely Na Damodar Shetty, Ivan Pinto, Ms Pushpavathi K, Prof H S Crasta, and Dr Krishnamurthy came forward and shared their testimonies on their long journey at St Aloysius College, and the audience had a nice time listening to their happy moments enjoyed during their teaching tenure. Prof Raju Victor, from the department of English, having served in the college for 34 years, paid tribute and remembered nine of his senior colleagues. (His long and narrative tribute speech is incorporated at the end)

The thirty retired teachers present at ‘Punamilana’ were -Dr V B Hans (1986 -2021; Dept of Economics); JWF Saldanha (1968 -2007 Physics); P. Subrahmanya (1971 -2004 English); Mrs Pushpavathi Kulkarni (1987 -2007 Hindi); Richard Pinto (1962 -1998 Zoology) P. Shantharam (1970 -2003 Chemistry); Dr Na Damodar Shetty(1975-201 Kannada); Dr Ivan Pinto (1978-2013 Chemistry) K R Upadhyaya (1961 -1996 Maths; Dr Judy Pinto (1991 -2016 Hindi) Ms Precilla D’Silva (1987 -2019 Zoology) Dr Richard Pais (1979 -2011 Sociology; Dr S Udayshankar (1971-2004 Economics) Rolphy Mascarenhas (1975 -2006 Political science) Dr Richard Gonsalves (1986 -2023 Chemistry) Dr Shripathi Rao (1977-2005 Chemistry).

FJM Crasta (1968-2005 Physics/electronics) Bonnet D’Souza (1987-2022 Physical Education); Prof R Victor (1967-2000 English): Dr Rajendra (1964-2005 Botany) Dr Prakash Kamath (1985 -2022 Physics; Rev Dr Fr Leo D’Souza SJ (1980 -Botany); Dr Liguory Mendonca (1978 -2013 Economics); Dr KV Rao (1967 -2002 Physics) Dr S Krishna Murthy (1976-2011 Sanskrit) Dr John D’Silva (1982-2022 Mathematics) Prof S S Bosco (1975-2010 Mathematics); Dr Sarswathi 1994-202 Kannada) Dr A Lourdusamy (2011 English) and Mrs Sarah Nirmala Muliyil (English).

As a PCMB/CBZ student at St Aloysius College right before the centenary year in 1980, I had the immense pleasure of interacting and sharing some fun with my mentor/teacher, Dr Ivan Pinto. JFW Saldanha; Fr Leo D’Souza SJ (my principal then); Sripathi Rao; among others. To my mentors/teachers, I say “Your patience, kindness, and understanding have helped me grow and succeed in ways that I never thought possible. Thank you for everything. Thank you for being more than just a teacher—you were a friend, a mentor, and a role model! I am so grateful for everything you have done for me. May God bless you all!”

L-R: Prof Girish Bhat (faculty), Ms Victoria Buick (Student), Ms Savannah Adami (Student) and Prof Sharon Stedman (faculty)- from Suny Cortland University, New York, who are on a year-long semester at St Aloysius College, were all overwhelmed to grace this unique programme

Dr Narayan Bhat, Rev Dr Praveen Martis SJ- the present principal of St Aloysius College and Fr Melwin Pinto SJ-the Rector of St Aloysius Institutions, also spoke and expressed their gratitude to these teachers for their Sacrifice, dedication and commitment rendered towards St Aloysius College during their long years of teaching tenure. The programme was meticulously and eloquently compared by Manoj D’Souza- a faculty at SAC, and a few songs to entertain the vintage revellers were sung by Ms Savia D’Souza, a faculty in the Zoology department, at SAC.

In conclusion, Educators are unsung heroes. Everyone remembers that one teacher who made an incredible impact on their life, whether they helped you figure out a passion, get through a tough year, or simply provided a shoulder to cry on. Teachers work tirelessly to educate, inspire, and guide us, which is why it’s always a good time to send them a message of thanks. One of the simplest but most meaningful ways to show our appreciation for teachers is by still giving them respect whenever we see them or meet them.

So whether you’re a student looking to thank a favourite teacher, a parent wanting to show your gratitude, or simply someone who wants to express appreciation for the hard work and dedication of the teachers, express your gratitude, love and respect. This unique event ‘PUNAMILANA’ did turn into a “PUNAJEEVANA”- thanks to Dr Narayan Bhat, and Prof Naveen Mascarenhas-the Joint organizer for their initiative in thinking of these great teachers of St Aloysius College, Mangaluru.

ON MY TRIP DOWN MEMORY LANE OF A FEW ALOYSIAN GEMS OF YORE!

-A Tribute to his Senior Colleagues by Prof R Victor, Department of English 1967-2000

For an ever-growing, forward-looking 143-year-old institution, its rich past cannot be deadwood. The stories of our genesis starting from the ardent longing and strenuous struggles of the leaders of the Catholic communities of Mangalore for two decades before 1880, the stories of the pioneering work of the 9 Jesuits, the stories of the commitment and dedication of all the Rectors, Principals and hundreds of teachers- all these will always remain a perennial source of inspiration to the present.

Now, in the 15-minute time allotted to me, I’ll speak very briefly about 8 or 9 randomly picked stalwarts, all my seniors, and highlight just a couple of their professional or personal qualities that wowed me and my generation. I hope that this will, in turn, trigger your sweet memories and associations with them and many more.

Rev. Fr L. F. Rasquinha – My first Principal

Fr L.F. was a stickler for discipline and a model of Integrity. He always said what he honestly believed was right and always did what he said. Once the hostel students went on a strike against a Jesuit priest. Fr Rasquinha who felt that the students were right hence, supported them against the fellow Jesuit, demonstrating the highest form of integrity. Punctuality and Regularity were his watchwords. In the process of enforcing his discipline, if he appeared heartless, blame it on his uncompromising devotion to discipline.

The date of my wedding was 3 July, about 10 days after the reopening of the new academic year in 1972. I went to him with my invitation hoping to extract a smile from him. He looked at my invitation, looked at my leave note and then looked at me not with a smile but with a frown and shouted at me for not getting married during vacation. Finally, and grudgingly, he granted me 3 days leave. I had to miss my honeymoon. Not that Fr did not know that “weddings are followed by honeymoons”. For him, such trivial and mundane matters were less important to your devotion to duty. Was Fr L F Rasquinha wrong or heartless?

One day, much later Fr L.F. Rasquinha lost his parents in the early hours of the day. Father went home. At 9 O’clock, what do we see? He was back in his office signing the routine papers with the bodies of his parents lying at home. For me, that was a defining moment. Here was a man who had set very high professional standards for himself and expected others to follow the same. Was he wrong in expecting us to be like him in our dedication to duty? Thank you, Fr LF, for being such a role model.

Prof K. A. Krishnamurthy

He was a very great mathematics teacher & the one we all looked up to, If ever there was any teacher worthy of being elevated to a deity, it was Prof. K.A.K. I have actually seen one of his old students who had started a Tutorial Institute, place Professor K A K’s photo at the altar, light up a lamp and seek blessings every morning before starting his tuition classes. He was also highly regarded by the teaching fraternity of the entire university and by the elite circles of professionals and business leaders of the district. On his retirement, it was these people who organised a great felicitation function, perhaps the first of its kind.

A couple of small memories. He was the unchallenged king of the common staff room. He would preside over the big oval-shaped wooden table, all of us forming his admiring courtiers. Whenever he said something witty, he would bang the table with his strong tennis-playing right hand and burst into peals of laughter that would resonate in our minds even much after he left us.

If Sharuk Rukh Khan had met Prok KAK he would have immortalised the art of playing cricket and Tennis in ‘Dhothi’, not ‘Lungi’. Thank you, Prof KAK for being our guide and conscience keeper.

Prof. Srinivas Pai:

In his physical stature, he was puny. But in his moral and ethical stance, he was a giant. He was a great disciplinarian. He enforced his discipline not by force of power or position but by his moral and ethical force. A man of few words, he would never say much. But whenever he said something his words and views would be heard with respect. He was a Gandhian like Prof. Kerala Verma. Once a few naughty students of B.Com brought liquid tar to the classroom and smeared it on the blackboard and the wall. Fr Rasquinha called a meeting of a Staff Council to discuss our reaction to it. Prof. Pai suggested a Gandhian response. We accepted his suggestion. All the members of the Council went with bottles of kerosene and buckets to the classroom and started cleaning it up. This enlightened approach must have had a reforming impact on the mischief-makers.

Once, as a fresher, I attended a BSc class socials. He was asked to speak. He said something very noble, which is worthy of emulation. He said, “My classroom is my temple. My students are my Gods.” That humble statement of a great teacher became a golden rule of my teaching career and my tenure as a principal.

Prof. V. R. Hebbar – a much loved History Professor

Hebbar’s lucky students used to witness history dramatized and recreated in his classroom, especially his European History. He was a well-admired and long-serving warden of the Vegetarian Hostel. He was an effective advisor of the students’ council.

He used to proudly declare himself the loyal soldier of SAC. There was commitment, dedication and a stamp of integrity and honesty in whatever he did for the institution. No wonder then that he became a trusted confidant of Fr. L F who normally did not trust anyone easily. Even in his personal life, he lived stricken tally by the values he strongly believed in. He was also very meticulous. He used to commute to college by bus. He would preserve the tiny bus tickets and at the end of the month, arrive at the total amount spent on his travel every month. No wonder that the account books of his wardenship were maintained so meticulously.

Prof. K. J. Antony: Prof. of Economics

He was the Socrates of SAC, the wisest of us all. He had an incisive and analytical mind. He possessed two remarkable abilities:

1. He could convince anyone about anything using his logical irrefutable arguments.

2. He had a very refined critical sense. He could be very subtle, very civilised and remain very cool while criticising the ideas or actions of the management, the Principal or his Colleagues. I’ve never seen him lose his temper in arguments and discussions. He was our guiding force in our seminars and workshops. Also, if I was healthy and energetic as a lecturer. I owe it to the eggs and chickens I used to get from his home-run poultry.

Prof. K. P. Mathai:

Our much beloved “Jolly Good Fellow”. If Prof. K. J. Antony was our Socrates, his close friend Prof. Mathai was our highly influential Omar Khayyam. Keeping the well-being of his younger colleagues in mind, Prof. Mathai moderated Khayyam and propagated his doctrine “One peg a day keeps the doctor away”. True to his doctrine, he has kept his doctor away. He is 92+ and still kicking, or should I say, still getting kicks every day. We always remember you, sir, for your youthful happy attitude.

We also gratefully remember him for his shrewd money management skills. In those days, there was a common saying: “When 2 Malayalees meet, they start a Kuri fund.” Mathai sir did not need a second one. One Mathai was equal to 2 Malayalees. As the most efficient secretary of our Housing society, he generated huge deposits with which many could build their houses. He introduced many innovative short-term loan schemes. He seemed to enjoy helping us with Loans.

We are fortunate that we have 2 nonagenarians in our group: Fr. Leo and Prof. Mathai. Both share one common feature which is the secret of their longevity. Can you guess the commonality? Both are spiritual. Both are nourished and sustained by the spirit – one by the Holy Spirit, the other by the holier spirit.

Prof. I Chikkappa Rai:

Prof I C Rai was an Aristocrat by birth but a staunch socialist by practice. Though he consciously discarded the Aristocratic snobbery, he continued to be an Aristocrat in his broadmindedness, nobility and large-heartedness. It was with him that the collective social life of the staff began. He used to invite newly married couples and treat them to sumptuous food. He was also an active member and organizer of our staff picnics. I remember our very first staff picnic which culminated with a grand dinner at his ancestral bungalow.

I especially remember some of us leaving his house with tears in our eyes, tears caused by the delicious but very pungent Bunt cuisine. Prof. I C Rai’s real leadership qualities, organisational skills, administrative acumen, dynamism and courage to conviction coupled with his honesty and integrity were brought to brighter light during his tenure as Registrar of Evaluation of Mangalore University. We loved him for his friendliness, his genuineness, his sense of humour and the way he laughed.

Prof B.S Raman- The Legend:

A legendary teacher is made of the stuff BS Raman was made of. His classroom control and command were legendary. He demanded 100% attention from his students and they gave him 110%. None in his class dared even to turn his head, even those chronically undisciplined (and there used to be many such B.Com in those days!). Such students would have turned mild and docile 5 minutes before Prof. Raman entered the Class. What made him such a great teacher?

First his mastery over the subject. He had authored textbooks on every subject he taught. Add to his mastery his clarity of communication, his simple language and his repeated explanations. In literary criticism, we say no bad man can write good poetry. One doesn’t become a great teacher just being good at the subject. A great teacher has to be a great human being, which Prof. Raman was. His care and concern for his students was legendary. Whichever, he heard of a student being sick or hospitalised, he would be there the same evening with a basket full of fruits. He used to pay up the exam fees of many poor students. Many of his private tuition students would get his service free.

His popularity was also legendary. A couple of times, I went with him to collect some sponsorship from his old students. Whenever he took me to, they would respond, “Sir, why did you come? If only you had sent me a word, I‘d have come to college and dropped the cheque.” He commanded such love and respect from his students. Some of you must have witnessed the intensity of the love and respect his students had for him when they organised a memorial function after his demise.

Benjamin D’Souza:

Our beloved and popular Physical director. I may not be the right person to talk about this simple, cheerful and loving soul when his twin brother Rolphie is here with us. All the same, permit me to pay my respect to him. Benjamin used to be the early bird, always the first to appear on the campus and the last to go. His dedication and commitment to sports was such that, in the minds of the people of the district Benjamin and sports became synonymous.

His concern in the college was not only to promote sports and games but the physical and academic well-being of his sportsmen and athletes. He was like a father to them. He kept an eagle eye on their attendance, their tests and examinations and their dietary needs. Benjamin was an excellent organiser. I still remember the MGS sports meet he organised on behalf of Mysore University at Nehru Maiden where Gen. Cariappa was the chief guest. The officials from the University hailed it as the best. He used to conduct even the college’s Annual Sports Meet with similar fervour and grandeur. He would involve many members of the staff, all the NCC and NSS Volunteers, the school band and his professional colleagues from different institutions of the district.

Everyone would willingly and spontaneously cooperate with him. He had such a good rapport with everyone that when he asked, none would say no. Everything went on very well with Mr Benjamin till that fateful and cruel evening struck us with shock and numbness. His funeral procession, the longest chain of mourners I’ve ever seen/ bore testimony to the amount of love he had earned from people across the board.

ABOUT THE SPEAKER: PROF R VICTOR

Prof R Victor joined St Aloysius College, Mangaluru in the year 1967, and worked until he took voluntary retirement in 2007, after 33 years of service, and was HoD of the English Department. After which he joined Nitte First Grade College, Bengaluru as its Founder Principal, for 13 years. At present, he is settled in Bengaluru with his wife Ms Prabha Victor, a homemaker, and has a daughter, Ms Profulla Victor, an Electronic Engineer and son Vivek Victor, having done his MCA.