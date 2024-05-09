Top BJP leaders to attend PM Modi’s roadshow in Varanasi



Varanasi: Hectic preparations are going on for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mega roadshow on May 13 in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency from where he is seeking re-election.

People from Maharashtra, Gujarat, West Bengal and other states, settled in Varanasi, will be at the forefront of the crowds that will greet Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his roadshow.

The following day, on May 14, when PM Modi files his nomination for a third term from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh, BJP leaders, including Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, BJP chief J.P. Nadda and Chief Ministers of all NDA-governed states will be present on the occasion.

BJP national general secretary Sunil Bansal is holding marathon meetings with members of different communities to decide their individual place on the roadshow route. He is also holding meetings with poll managers and teams being engaged to finalise preparations at the central election office in Mahmoorganj.

All points between the Malviya statue in Lanka and Kashi Vishwanath Dham were being discussed to decide spots to be given to different communities and organisations that will welcome the Prime Minister.

The points from where flower petals would be showered have also been decided.

Bansal said the proposed roadshow would be historic and set a new trend. He has asked all public representatives and senior BJP office-bearers along with booth committees to go door to door and invite the people of Kashi to be part of the roadshow.