Top Cop’s Maiden Phone-In Programme Post Assuming Office to be held on Sat 11 Nov from 10-11 am

Top Cop aka Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal’s Maiden/First Phone-In Programme after Assuming Office will be held on Saturday 11 November from 10-11 am. From 11 am to 12 noon, the Police Commissioner will interact with the public during a programme to be held at the Police Commissionerate Auditorium

Mangaluru: After assuming office on 6 September 2023 Police Commissioner ANUPAM AGARWAL will have his Maden/First PHONE-IN Programme on Saturday, 11 November 2023 from 10 am till 11 am where he will answer the calls of the public with their complaints following which from 11 am till 12 Noon , the top cop will interact with the public during a programme which will be held in the Police Commissionerate hall/auditorium where citizens can put forth their grievances/complaints personally to the police commissioner. During the Phone-In programme, people can call and report civic issues/ traffic issues directly to the Police Commissioner.

It should be noted that the police phone-in programme was the initiative of the former Police commissioner M Chandrashekar during the year 2016, which went on to complete 100 programmes during his tenure. Later the programme was continued further by police commissioners Sandeep Patil and Dr Harsha. However, the phone-in programme was discontinued post the police firing incident in 2019 in Mangaluru. Four years later, Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar Jain decided to resume the Phone-In programme, to resolve the problems faced by the public, either related to traffic or other civic issues, under the City Police Commissionerate limits. And now the present police commissioner has decided to continue it further.

Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal, a 2008 batch IPS officer, and hailing from Rajasthan, the city’s top cop had worked in Shivamogga, Davangere, Belagavi, Vijayapura, and Karnataka Police Academy. He was the SP of Ramanagara, Vijayapura, DCP Belagavi and DCP (traffic) in Bengaluru city, and Deputy Inspector-General of Police (North East Range), Kalaburagi, who took charge as Mangaluru’s 15th police commissioner in September 2023.

After taking charge from his predecessor Kuldeep Kumar R Jain, Agrawal told reporters that his focus will be on the ‘Nasha Mukt Mangaluru’ campaign, curbing incidents of moral policing and continuing the public-friendly initiatives launched by his predecessor Jain. He said Mangaluru is an important city in the state and a police officer dreams of serving in the city. He also said “Drug-related issues are on the rise and my processor Jain has done a lot of work as part of the ‘Nasha Mukt Mangaluru Abhiyan,’ which has been successful. This Abhiyan will continue and we will not give any scope for drug-related illegal activities,“

On incidents of moral policing, the commissioner had said, “One of the most sensitive topics for Karnataka police is moral policing. The issue is more in the city when compared to several other districts of the state. Police have already taken up several initiatives. We will ensure stringent action against anyone who indulges in moral policing. There will be no delay in taking action. Action will also be taken under the preventive sections of law, Further, work towards maintaining communal peace and harmony will continue”

“We will discuss with all officers, and see what best can be done to maintain harmony in this area and that technology will be used to make regular policing public-friendly. will continue and improvise on the people-friendly initiatives such as phone-in programmes, ‘sanchara divas’ and others initiated by Jain and ensure that these programmes get more publicity and the public participate in large numbers” said, Anupam Agarwal.

So on Saturday, 11 November, citizens will have an opportunity to call him with your civic/traffic issues and get the right answers/assurances in rectifying your complaints.

The public can call 0824-2220801 and 0824-2220830 between 10 am -11 am on Saturday 11 November