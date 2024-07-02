Torrential rains cause massive damages in Italy

Rome: Italy suffered massive damages and disruptions after exceptional downpours battered its northwestern regions over late last week, local authorities said.

The stormy weather led to intense flooding and extensive landslides in the Alpine Aosta Valley region, which borders France, particularly affecting Piedmont, Xinhua news agency reported on Monday.

In the Aosta Valley, concerns centred on the town of Cogne and the renowned Breuil-Cervinia ski resort, Civic Protection Chief Fabrizio Curcio told local media after an emergency meeting with rescue teams and regional authorities that extended into the early hours of Monday.

Since Sunday, both places have been isolated due to a landslide that severed the main road providing access to the region.

In addition, the centre of Cervinia was inundated by flooding.

Several other villages in Aosta Valley and Piedmont were also cut off.

In total, around 500 people, including tourists stranded in resorts along the slopes of the 4,600-metre-high Monte Rosa, had to be evacuated by helicopters.

“Our current priorities are focused on evacuating those still in need to lower Aosta Valley, and on restoring the road system and essential services, including the damaged aqueduct,” Curcio said.

In Piedmont, at least 480 rescue operations were conducted up to Sunday night, involving 100 staff and 170 volunteers from the Civic Protection, according to the latest data provided by the regional government.

Most of these operations took place in the provinces of Turin and Verbania, as well as the Canavese area bordering the Aosta Valley, according to the Volunteer Firefighting Corp involved.