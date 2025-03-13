Tour of Thekkady 2025: A Crucible of Endurance, Excellence, and Ecstasy

Thekkady, Kerala: The 4th edition of the Tour of Thekkady, an endurance cycling event renowned for its demanding course and breathtaking scenery, concluded on March 8th, 2025, leaving in its wake a testament to human resilience, competitive spirit, and the sheer joy of cycling through Kerala’s captivating landscapes. Organised by the Kottayam Endurance Group (KEG), the event drew a record-breaking 236 participants, solidifying its position as a premier cycling challenge in India.

The Tour of Thekkady presented two distinct options: a grueling 145KM RACE designed to push young riders to their physical and mental limits, and a 160KM TOUR, allowing participants to savour the region’s unparalleled beauty at a more leisurely pace. Both categories followed a challenging route, starting in Kottayam and culminating in Thekkady, traversing the undulating terrain of Idukki. The 160 km course snaked through a diverse tapestry of rubber, cardamom, and tea plantations, punctuated by a series of formidable hills and mountains. Riders faced an accumulated altitude gain of 3,200 meters, further exacerbated by the region’s characteristic hot and humid conditions, making the event a true test of endurance and a sought-after challenge for avid cyclists.

The RACE commenced promptly at 5:00 AM, with approximately 100 racers eager to tackle the demanding course. The TOUR category followed shortly after at 5:15 AM, comprising the remaining participants seeking a more recreational experience. This year’s edition witnessed a significant contingent of cyclists hailing from Mangalore, adding a dynamic flavour to the event. The Mangalorean contingent included national and state champion Gleona D’Souza, competing in the women’s elite race, and the highly regarded Hardik Rai, vying for victory in the men’s elite race. Adding to the Mangalorean presence were senior riders Joseph Pereira, Bryan Deena, Shyamprasad Nayak, Ashok Lobo, Brijesh Balakrishnan, Shivananda Rao, and Sarvesha Samaga, who joined the TOUR to support the younger athletes and revel in the scenic beauty of Kerala.

The race began with a neutralised 3KM section, prohibiting overtaking of the lead vehicle. The true test of endurance commenced after the initial 30 kilometers of relatively flat terrain, as the course transitioned into the challenging hills of Idukki. A 4-kilometer ascent served as an initial warm-up for the arduous climbs that followed, culminating in a grueling 12-kilometer Hors Catégorie (HC) climb, gaining 750 meters of elevation, and an 8-kilometer Category 1 climb. Cyclists battled not only the steep inclines but also the relentless heat and humidity, which intensified as the day progressed. Participants relied heavily on strategic nutrition, with experts recommending a carbohydrate intake of 60-90 grams per hour to sustain energy levels throughout the physically demanding course.

The Tour of Thekkady demanded as much mental fortitude as it did physical prowess. Seasoned cyclists Brian Deena and Joseph Pereira expressed their surprise at the relentless difficulty of the terrain. “Endless climbs, humid conditions, and scorching heat made us suffer every inch of the ride, cramping our muscles as we progressed. It was a battle between the mind and the body!” recounted Deena. The remaining riders from Mangalore, affectionately known as the ‘5 Chameleons,’ adopted a more relaxed approach to the TOUR, indulging in local delicacies, interacting with locals, capturing memorable moments, and pausing whenever one of the group required rest. A particularly memorable pit stop to sample wild GONKU reportedly put the group in a temporary state of hibernation, nearly causing them to abandon the ride altogether. Despite the delays, the ‘5 Chameleons’ ultimately reached the finish line safely, albeit late into the night.

Record-Breaking Performances and Triumphant Victories:

Despite the formidable challenges posed by the course, the Tour of Thekkady witnessed several exceptional performances. Sreenath Lakshmikant, a seasoned competitor with a distinguished track record, secured a resounding victory in the RACE, shattering his previous course record with an astonishing time of 4 hours and 48 minutes. Lakshmikant’s dominance was evident as he broke away from the peloton approximately 20 kilometers into the race and maintained his lead throughout the remaining course.

Young Mangalorean rider Hardik Rai displayed remarkable tenacity, initially matching Sreenath’s pace, but ultimately succumbing to the demands of the course. Rai finished third overall, showcasing his immense potential and promising future in the sport. Dakar moto champion Harith Noah secured second place overall, further highlighting the event’s growing appeal to athletes from diverse sporting backgrounds.

In the Women’s Category, Gleona D’Souza narrowly clinched victory, edging out Su Yin by mere milliseconds in a thrilling sprint finish. Atulya completed the podium, securing the third position.

The success of young athletes Gleona D’Souza and Hardik Rai from Mangalore in such a grueling event was particularly heartening. Their performance exemplifies their unwavering commitment to the sport, dedication, and perseverance. They serve as true role models for aspiring cyclists, demonstrating that dedication and hard work can lead to remarkable achievements.

The Tour of Thekkady 2025 served as a powerful reminder that true excellence lies not only in physical strength and experience but also in maintaining a positive attitude and approaching each day and each event with renewed determination. The event reinforced the understanding that every challenge presents a fresh opportunity for growth and that striving towards a well-defined goal is the key to enduring success. The Tour of Thekkady continues to inspire cyclists and celebrate the spirit of endurance, excellence, and the sheer ecstasy of traversing Kerala’s breathtaking landscapes.