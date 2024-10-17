Traffic Incident Near Veera Maruti Gymnasium Thokkottu: Two FIRs Filed, One Arrested

Mangaluru: A minor traffic incident near Veera Maruti Gymnasium, Thokkottu, on NH 66, turned violent on October 16, 2024. Two vehicles were involved: a Swift car (KL-14-R-251) driven by Khaleel and another vehicle (KA-19-MP-7741) driven by Sharath, a 44-year-old Kumpala resident.

When Sharath’s vehicle slightly touched Khaleel’s vehicle while overtaking, a heated exchange and physical confrontation ensued. Both drivers reported the incident to Ullal Police Station. The situation escalated with the arrival of local VHP leader Arjun Madur and associates. Aseef, Khaleel’s brother, allegedly slapped Arjun Madur.

Two FIRs were filed at Traffic South Police Station and two non-cognizable cases at Ullal Police Station. Aseef was arrested and charged under multiple IPC sections (126(2), 352, 351(2), 115(2), 109(1), and 132) in Ullal Police Station Crime No. 191/2024.