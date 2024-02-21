Traffic snarls in Delhi as farmers set for protest march



New Delhi: Traffic jams were witnessed at Delhi’s entry and exit points from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh as police and paramilitary personnel equipped with anti-riot gears, and multiple layers of barricades were placed to deter the farmers’ ‘Delhi Chalo’ march on Wednesday.

Massive traffic jams were also witnessed at key points in Delhi, including ITO, Dhaula Kuan, Rajokri, MB road, Ashram, Mathura road.

Tikri and Singhu borders have been completely sealed by Delhi Police.

“NH-44 beyond Singhu Border has been closed for general traffic. Other connected roads going towards NH-44 — Sonipat/Panipat are also affected,” said a senior traffic police official.

However, two lanes of NH-9 and one lane of NH-24 at Ghazipur Border are open for the general public.

“Similarly two lanes of DND are also open for commuters. However, there is slow traffic movement, as such commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly and avoid these stretches specially during peak hours. Vehicular traffic of Singhu Border and adjacent border intending to go towards NH-44 may exit from the following border via Eastern Peripheral Expressway,” said the traffic police.

The traffic police said, “Vehicular traffic going to Haryana on NH-44 and reached Apsara Border/Maharajpur Border may use/divert to Dabur Chowk Mohan Nagar- Ghaziabad – Hapur Road – GT Road – Delhi Meerut Expressway (25 km) – Dasna- take left turn to Eastern Peripheral Expressway (44 km) – Rai Cut and reach NH- 44, total 69 kms.

“Vehicular traffic going to Haryana on NH-44 and reached Loni Border may use/divert to Inderpuri Loni – Puja Pavi – Panchlok – Mandola – Musoorie- Khekra (29 KM) – left turn to Eastern Peripheral Expressway (19 km)- Rai cut (NH-44), total 43 kms,” it said.

“Vehicular traffic going to Haryana on NH-44 and Sabhapur Border – to take service lane Delhi Dehradun Expressway (K Mandola Mussoorie- Khekra (14 km) Expressway (19 km)- Rai cut (NH-44) Total 39 KM.

“Vehicular traffic going to Haryana on NH-44 and Sonia Vihar Border straight to Tronica City Marg Tronica City take left turn Delhi-Dehradun Expressway (7 km) Mandola Musoorie Khekra (10 km) – left turn to Eastern Peripheral Expressway (19 KM)- Rai cut (NH-44),” said traffic cops..

“Vehicular traffic going to Haryana on NH-44 and reached Bhopura Border may use/divert to Loni Bhopura Road – Koyal Enclave Thana Teela Morh Loni- Banthla flyover Hanuman Mandir Loni- take U turn towards Puja Pavi Panchlok -Mandola – Musoorie- Khekra (26 KM) left turn to Eastern Peripheral Expressway (19 KM)- Rai cut (NH-44).

“Traffic coming from Ghaziabad towards Delhi may enter from Maharajpur Border near ISBT Anand Vihar via Vaishali – Kaushambi. Traffic coming from Ghaziabad towards Delhi from Ghazipur border may also enter from Khora Colony, Mayur Vihar Phase-III via paper market, Pragati Marg, Mayur Vihar Phase,” they said.

“Traffic coming from Delhi and going to Ghaziabad through Gazipur border may take either Pushta Road in front of Akshardham temple or from Patparganj Road/Mother Dairy Road or from Chaudhary Charan Singh Marg ISBT Anand Vihar and may exit from Maharajpur or Apsara border in Ghaziabad,” traffic cops added.