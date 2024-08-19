Tragedy Strikes at Press Meet: K Ravichandran Passes Away Due to Cardiac Arrest

Bengaluru: A sudden and tragic turn of events occurred during a press meeting held by the Karnataka State Association of Backward Classes and Dalit Minorities at the Bengaluru Press Club on August 19.

K Ravichandran, a member of the association, was addressing the media and expressing his views on the Governor’s prosecution sanction against CM Siddaramaiah when he suddenly suffered a cardiac arrest. He collapsed from his chair mid-sentence.

Ravichandran was immediately rushed to Fortis Hospital in Cunningham Road in an auto, but unfortunately, the doctors declared him dead upon examination. Despite the swift action of his fellow members, Ravichandran’s life could not be saved. His sudden demise has sent shockwaves through the community, and he will be deeply missed.