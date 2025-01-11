Tragic Accident Claims Life of Young Bike Rider in Udyavar

Udupi: A tragic road accident occurred on National Highway 66 near Balaipade, Udyavar, resulting in the untimely death of a 19-year-old bike rider in the early hours of January 11.

The victim, identified as Avinash Acharya, a resident of Paniyoor near Kaup, met with a devastating collision involving a truck carrying plywood and other materials.

The incident transpired around 1:30 am on Saturday when the motorcycle collided forcefully with the truck. The impact was so severe that the bike was dragged by the heavy vehicle, and both vehicles subsequently caught fire.

Authorities have investigated the accident, and a case has been registered at the Kaup police station.