Tragic Drowning Incident at Bejadi Beach Claims Lives of Two Young Men

Kundapur: A joyous gathering for a wedding turned into a tragedy on Saturday evening at Bejadi Beach, where two young men drowned while swimming in the sea. The victims, identified as Santosh (25) from Dasarahalli, Bengaluru, and Ajay (25) from Kundapur, were part of a group of friends who had traveled to the coastal town for the wedding festivities.

The group, consisting of four friends from Bengaluru, were staying at a resort near Bejadi Beach. On the fateful day, three of them decided to take a swim in the ocean. Despite warnings from Mokshit, one of the friends who is also a lifeguard, urging them to remain closer to shore, Santosh and Ajay ventured further into the water, drawn by the sea’s allure.

Mokshit attempted to rescue the pair and managed to bring Soumya, another friend, back to safety. Tragically, as they were en route to the hospital for medical attention, Santosh succumbed to the effects of drowning. Ajay, who was also a lifeguard, remained unaccounted for and is presumed to be struggling in the turbulent waters.

In response to the incident, local authorities have mobilized a team of firefighters, coastal guards, and diving experts to conduct an extensive search operation for Ajay. The community is rallying in support, hoping for a swift resolution to this heartbreaking situation.

Further updates regarding the search efforts and the circumstances surrounding this tragic event will be provided as more information becomes available.