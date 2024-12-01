Tragic Drowning Incident Claims Lives of Two Teenagers in Shankaranarayana

Kundapur: In a tragic incident on Sunday, two teenagers drowned in the Seethanadi River at Belve, in Kundapur taluk. The victims have been identified as Shreesha Acharya, aged 14, the son of Sridhar Acharya, and Jayanth Nayak, aged 19, the son of Gummahola Ram Nayak.

Eyewitness accounts reveal that the two friends had gone to the river for a swim when the unfortunate incident occurred. Reports indicate that Shreesha lost his footing and fell into the water. In a brave attempt to rescue his friend, Jayanth jumped in but ultimately succumbed to the perilous currents as well.

Local residents Nagaraaj and Chona, who witnessed the incident, promptly entered the river to attempt a rescue. Despite their courageous efforts, both Shreesha and Jayanth were pronounced dead at the scene.

Shreesha was an 8th-grade student, while Jayanth was well-regarded in the community as a Yakshagana artist associated with the Mandarthi Mela team. The two were not only friends but also members of a local bhajan team, marking a profound loss for their families and the surrounding community.

In the aftermath of this tragic event, Shankaranarayana Police Sub-Inspector Nasir Hussain, along with Sub-Inspector Shambulinga and other personnel, arrived at the scene to conduct an investigation. A case has been registered, and the bodies of the deceased have been transported to the Belve mortuary for post-mortem examinations.