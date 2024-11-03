Tragic Drowning Incident Claims Three Lives in Chikkaballapur

Chikkaballapur: A tragic incident occurred near Kambattanahalli village during the Diwali festival, resulting in the drowning of three individuals who had traveled to the area to visit relatives.

The victims have been identified as Ranjith (27), Ramya (24), and Abhilash (21). Reports indicate that the group decided to go swimming in a local pond after enjoying a family lunch. Unfortunately, they were not aware of the pond’s depth, which led to the unfortunate drowning of all three.

Local residents, alongside personnel from the fire department, responded promptly to the situation. Their efforts led to the retrieval of the bodies, which were subsequently transported to the mortuary at Chikkaballapur District Hospital.

The incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Peresandra police station, where authorities have since conducted a preliminary investigation into the circumstances surrounding the tragedy. Authorities urge caution in similar situations, emphasizing the importance of awareness regarding water safety, especially during festive gatherings.