Tragic Incident in Mulki: Husband Kills Wife and Son Before Committing Suicide

Mulki: A deeply distressing incident has emerged from Mulki, where a family tragedy unfolded, resulting in the deaths of three individuals. On November 8, 2024, Kartik Bhatt, 32, reportedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a moving train near the Kalapur railway station. However, subsequent investigations revealed a far more harrowing narrative.

Kartik’s body was discovered approximately two kilometers from the railway station by a railway track master named Naveen, prompting authorities to register a case under unexplained death reports (UDR). Initially, the identity of the deceased was unknown due to the extensive disfigurement of his remains, with a Honda two-wheeler key found at the scene serving as the only clue.

Following a detailed investigation, police identified Kartik through a vehicle matching the key found. An RC card located within the vehicle led officials to his residence in Pakshikere, Mulki. Upon entering Kartik’s home, officers made a horrifying discovery. Inside his room, the bodies of Priyanka Bhatt, 27, and their four-year-old son, Hriday, were found—both having suffered fatal stab wounds. Disturbingly, a saree tied to the ceiling fan suggested an attempted hanging.

The investigation has been further complicated by the discovery of a death note, purportedly written by Kartik, which contained a confession to the murders of his wife and son before taking his own life. The scene has been preserved for forensic examination, and authorities plan to register a formal case based on findings and family statements.

A case has been registered at Mulki Police Station and further investigation is on.



