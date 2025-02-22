Tragic Incident in Thirthalli: Young Woman Found Dead

Karkala: A 24-year-old woman, identified as Shrinidhi, was discovered deceased under tragic circumstances on February 20. Local authorities reported that her body was found hanging inside a residence located in Bettamakki, Thirthahalli Taluk.

Shrinidhi, originally hailing from Kudrunabettu in the Kukkunduru village of Karkala Taluk, was married to Sudeep Shetty from Bettamakki just a year before this incident. The circumstances surrounding her death remain unclear, prompting concern from both the local community and law enforcement.

The Thirthahalli police have now initiated an investigation into the matter, and a case has been filed. Authorities are working diligently to ascertain the events leading up to this tragic occurrence and are urging anyone with relevant information to come forward.