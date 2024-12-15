Tragic Incident in Udyavar: 24-Year-Old Youth Commits Suicide

Udyavar: A 24-year-old resident of Bolje, identified as Aditya, tragically took his own life on Sunday morning. Reports indicate that the young man, who had recently formed a cricket team in memory of his late friend, Sukshith, participated in a cricket match at Perampalli the previous evening.

After returning home from the match, Aditya allegedly hanged himself from the ceiling of his residence. The circumstances surrounding his suicide remain unclear, and authorities have initiated an investigation into the matter.

A case has been registered at the Kapu police station as they work to ascertain the factors that may have contributed to this sorrowful event.