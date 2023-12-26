Trail run of Mangaluru Central-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express on December 26

Mangaluru: The Southern Railway will do the trial run of Mangaluru Central-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express on Tuesday, December 26.

The train on trial run will depart from Mangaluru Central at 8:30 a.m. On the return journey, it will depart from Madgaon to Mangaluru at 1:45 p.m.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to flag off the regular service on December 30 from a remote location along with five other services.

As per the tentative timetable, which is yet to be confirmed by the railways, the regular service leaves Mangaluru Central at 8:30 a.m. to reach Madgaon at 1:05 p.m., a distance of about 320 k.m., and has commercial halts at Udupi and Karwar. On the return trip, the Vande Bharat Express leaves Madgaon at 6:10 p.m. to reach Mangaluru Central at 10:45 p.m.